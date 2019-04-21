English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Happy to Contest from Varanasi if Asked by Congress President, Says Priyanka Gandhi
Last month, Priyanka Gandhi had thrown a hint that she is not averse to taking on Modi in Varanasi when a party worker asked her to contest from Rae Bareli, setting of speculations about her possible candidature.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi and General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during a public meeting in Agra district. (Image: PTI)
Loading...
Kalpeta: Amid speculations she could be pitted against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi Lok Sabha seat, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Sunday said she will be happy to contest if asked by party President Rahul Gandhi.
"You will find out. If my Congress President tells me to contest, I will be happy to contest," Priyanka Gandhi, AICC general secretary for UP East, told reporters here.
She was responding to a question whether she will contest the poll from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh from where Modi is seeking re-election.
Last month, Priyanka Gandhi had thrown a hint that she is not averse to taking on Modi in Varanasi.
"Shouldn't I fight from Varanasi?" Vadra said when a party worker asked her to contest from Rae Bareli, setting of speculations about her possible candidature.
Earlier, the Congress leader had also said she would contest the election if the party wanted her to do so.
In her media interaction here, Priyanka Gandhi dismissed BJP leader and union minister Uma Bharati's controversial remarks that the country will see her the way it views a "thief's wife".
"From my grandmother, grandfather, father, mother, they have said one thing or the other about all of my family. They will keep on saying such things. But we will keep on doing our job," she responded with a smile.
When asked to comment on the impact Priyanka could on the poll outcome, Bharati had last week said: "Nothing. Why will she have an impact... Whose husband is facing theft charges? She will be seen the way India sees a thief's wife."
Priyanka Gandhi, Congress general secretary in-charge of Eastern Uttar Pradesh, was in Kerala for the last two days canvassing votes for Rahul Gandhi, who is contesting in Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency besides in Amethi in Uttar Pradesh.
"You will find out. If my Congress President tells me to contest, I will be happy to contest," Priyanka Gandhi, AICC general secretary for UP East, told reporters here.
She was responding to a question whether she will contest the poll from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh from where Modi is seeking re-election.
Last month, Priyanka Gandhi had thrown a hint that she is not averse to taking on Modi in Varanasi.
"Shouldn't I fight from Varanasi?" Vadra said when a party worker asked her to contest from Rae Bareli, setting of speculations about her possible candidature.
Earlier, the Congress leader had also said she would contest the election if the party wanted her to do so.
In her media interaction here, Priyanka Gandhi dismissed BJP leader and union minister Uma Bharati's controversial remarks that the country will see her the way it views a "thief's wife".
"From my grandmother, grandfather, father, mother, they have said one thing or the other about all of my family. They will keep on saying such things. But we will keep on doing our job," she responded with a smile.
When asked to comment on the impact Priyanka could on the poll outcome, Bharati had last week said: "Nothing. Why will she have an impact... Whose husband is facing theft charges? She will be seen the way India sees a thief's wife."
Priyanka Gandhi, Congress general secretary in-charge of Eastern Uttar Pradesh, was in Kerala for the last two days canvassing votes for Rahul Gandhi, who is contesting in Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency besides in Amethi in Uttar Pradesh.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Explosions at Churches and Hotels in Sri Lanka On Easter Morning
-
Saturday 20 April , 2019
Jet Airways Crisis: "It Was Like A Family" Jet Employees Cry For Its Revival
-
Friday 19 April , 2019
Hardik Patel Slapped At A Public Rally In Gujarat
-
Wednesday 17 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Key Candidates, Constituencies in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Polls
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Wanted To Be The First Person To Cast Vote In My Booth, Says Tejasvi Surya
Explosions at Churches and Hotels in Sri Lanka On Easter Morning
Saturday 20 April , 2019 Jet Airways Crisis: "It Was Like A Family" Jet Employees Cry For Its Revival
Friday 19 April , 2019 Hardik Patel Slapped At A Public Rally In Gujarat
Wednesday 17 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Key Candidates, Constituencies in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Polls
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Wanted To Be The First Person To Cast Vote In My Booth, Says Tejasvi Surya
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Force Mind to be Rational & Intelligent': Kumar Sangakkara's Heartfelt Message Post Sri Lanka Blasts
- This Man Drove an Electric Car for 1 Lakh Km and Saved Over Rs 5 Lakh in Fuel Cost – Watch Video
- Arbaaz Khan is Once Again Open to Marriage After Divorce With Malaika Arora
- Elections 2019: Why Political Parties Are Going Big With Campaign Songs
- Akshay Kumar Will Be Possessed by a Transgender in 'Kanchana' Hindi Remake
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results