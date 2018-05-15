GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Harapanahalli Election Results 2018 Live Updates: BJP's G.Karunakara Reddy Won

Live election result of 104 Harapanahalli constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Harapanahalli MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 2:17 PM IST
. Harapanahalli (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Davangere district and Central Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Davanagere Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 2,01,133 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,03,360 are male, 97,669 female and 17 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 94.41 and the approximate literacy rate is 68%
Live Status BJP G.Karunakara Reddy Won
RESULTS 2018
Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
BJP6760344.19%G.Karunakara Reddy
INC5795637.88%M.P.Ravindra
JD(S)2278314.89%Arasikere.N.Kotresh
NOTA9540.62%Nota
JHP7830.51%Abdul Bari
NCP7330.48%Krishnamurthy R
AIMEP6310.41%K.Lalithamma
IND2880.19%H.T.Sripati
IND2510.16%A.T.Dadakhalandar
IND2470.16%R.Vinaya Kumara
IND2190.14%Gadagi Gajendra
CPI(ML)(L)2140.14%Edli Ramappa
SP1770.12%B.L.Channanaik
IND1580.10%G.Kaliveeragouda

INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 8,406 votes (5.6%) securing 37.91% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 81.29%.

BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 25,218 votes (20.48%) registering 56.23% of the votes polled.

Check the table below for Harapanahalli live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

| Edited by:
