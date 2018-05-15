Harapanahalli Election Results 2018 Live Updates: BJP's G.Karunakara Reddy Won

Live Status BJP G.Karunakara Reddy Won

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed) RESULTS 2018 The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

. Harapanahalli (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Davangere district and Central Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Davanagere Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.There are a total of 2,01,133 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,03,360 are male, 97,669 female and 17 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 94.41 and the approximate literacy rate is 68%INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 8,406 votes (5.6%) securing 37.91% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 81.29%.BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 25,218 votes (20.48%) registering 56.23% of the votes polled.Check the table below for Harapanahalli live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our. Get detailed results ofto know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting