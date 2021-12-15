Harbhajan Singh to Join Congress? Navjot Sidhu’s Twitter Post With Star Cricketer Sets Tongues Wagging

With months to go for assembly polls in Punjab, Star Cricketer Harbhajan Singh met PCC Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu hinting over the possibility of joining Congress.

The photo of Singh with Sindhu was shared by the latter in a Twitter post. Sidhu in the tweet wrote, “Picture loaded with possibilities …. With Bhajji the shining star”.

The meeting comes ahead of assembly polls in Punjab scheduled for next year. Political experts have speculated that the cricketer might join the grand old party before the polls. However, no official announcement has been made in this regard so far by the Congress or Harbhajan Singh.

Harbhajan’s meeting with Sidhu comes days after he denied joining BJP on December 11. Reacting to a report claiming that the cricketer might join BJP, Harbhajan called it a “fake news”.

The buzz around the Cricketer’s political career has been circulating since the Lok Sabha elections in 2019.

The development comes ahead of the first meeting of the Punjab Congress campaign committee, which has been constituted for the state polls, which will be held today. Former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar had been appointed chairman of the campaign committee.

On the other hand, Captain Amarinder Singh, who resigned from Congress days after stepping down from the CM’s chair, is set to join hands with the BJP for the assembly polls. Amarinder Singh said the mission of his party, the Punjab Lok Congress, was to form the next government in the state and not just defeat the ruling Congress.

