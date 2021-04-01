Harbour Candidate List: Key Contests in Harbour Assembly Constituency of Tamil Nadu

Harbour Assembly constituency in CHENNAI district of Tamil Nadu goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Harbour seat is part of the Chennai central Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Chennai region of Tamil Nadu.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Sekar Babu P K of DMK won from this seat beating Sreenivasan K S of ADMK by a margin of 4,836 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Karuppiah .Pala of ADMK won from this this constituency defeating Altaf Hussain of DMK by a margin of 20,317 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Chennai central Parliamentary constituency DMK was ahead in the Harbour Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls ADMK led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Harbour constituency are: Vinoj. P. Selvam of BJP, P. K. Sekar Babu of DMK, P. Santhanakrishnan of AMMK, M.A. Kitcha Ramesh of AISMK, Muhammad Kadabi of NTK