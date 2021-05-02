Harbour Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Harbour Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

18. Harbour (हार्बर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North region and Chennai district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Harbour is part of 4. Chennai central Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 18.92%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 90.33%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,75,770 eligible electors, of which 91,578 were male, 84,137 female and 55 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Harbour in 2021 is 919.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,88,171 eligible electors, of which 98,718 were male, 89,392 female and 61 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,52,784 eligible electors, of which 80,036 were male, 72,748 female and 33 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Harbour in 2016 was 41. In 2011, there were 41.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Sekar Babu P K of DMK won in this seat by defeating Sreenivasan K S of AIADMK by a margin of 4,836 votes which was 4.64% of the total votes polled in the constituency. DMK had a vote share of 40.36% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Karuppiah .Pala of AIADMK won in this seat defeating Altaf Hussain of DMK by a margin of 20,317 votes which was 21.06% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 55.89% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, DMK got the most votes in 18. Harbour Assembly segment of Chennai central Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Chennai central Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and DMK won the Chennai central Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 28 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 26 contestants and there were 14 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Harbour are: Sekarbabu P K (DMK), Ravikumar C (BSP), Vinoj P Selvam (BJP), Ahamed Fazil M (NTK), Santhana Krishnan P (AMMK), Ramesh A (MNM), Anandraj T K (IND), Udhayakumar V (IND), Ganesh S (IND), Kamal J (IND), Krishnakumar G (IND), Shankar A (IND), Chandran R (IND), Sivaraman G (IND), Zionraj M (IND), Suresh R (IND), Selvam P (IND), Selvakumar R (IND), Selvaraj S (IND), Damodharan A G (IND), Nagaraj S (IND), Pugalenthi P (IND), Mahalingam D (IND), Raghunath K (IND), Ramesh D (IND), Ramki P (IND), Vivek Ram A (IND), Srinivasan P (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 57.64%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 55.44%, while it was 63.61% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 18. Harbour constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 177. In 2011 there were 157 polling stations.

EXTENT:

18. Harbour constituency comprises of the following areas of Chennai district of Tamil Nadu: Chennai (M Corp.) (Part) Chennai (M Corp.) Ward No.23 to 30, 43, 44, 48, 49 and 80.. It shares an inter-state border with Chennai.

The total area covered by Harbour is 10 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Harbour is: 13°05’04.9"N 80°17’07.8"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Harbour results.

