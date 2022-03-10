Harchandpur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election results updates of Harchandpur seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 14 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Rakesh Singh (BJP), Rahul Rajpoot (SP), Sher Bahadur (BSP), Surendra Vikram Singh (INC), Girja Shankar (SDU), Ram Mohan Sahu (PAVSP), Ram Swaroop (BJMP), Vimal Kishor (AAP), Sushma (LOP), Ashok Kumar (IND), Bachchu Lal (IND), Rakesh Kumar (IND), Rahul Kumar (IND), Rupesh Chandra Vishwakarma (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 63.02%, which is 1.96% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Rakesh Singh of INC in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Harchandpur results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.179 Harchandpur (हरचंदपुर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Awadh region and Rae Bareli district of Uttar Pradesh. Harchandpur is part of Rae Bareli Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

Advertisement

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 30.64% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.14%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 67.25%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 318360 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,67,229 were male and 1,51,117 female and 14 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Harchandpur in 2019 was: 904 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,05,077 eligible electors, of which 1,61,318 were male,1,42,486 female and 11 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,75,636 eligible electors, of which 1,49,912 were male, 1,25,718 female and 6 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Harchandpur in 2017 was 280. In 2012, there were 266 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Rakesh Singh of INC won in this seat defeating Kanchan Lodhi of BJP by a margin of 3,652 which was 1.97% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 35.1% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Surendra Vikram Singh of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Shiv Ganesh Lodhi of INC by a margin of 14,193 votes which was 8.61% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 31.09% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 179 Harchandpur Assembly segment of the 36. Rae Bareli Lok Sabha constituency. Smriti Irani of BJP won the Rae Bareli Parliament seat defeating Rahul Gandhi of INC

Advertisement

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Rae Bareli Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 15 contestants in the fray for this seat and 18 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Harchandpur are: Rakesh Singh (BJP), Rahul Rajpoot (SP), Sher Bahadur (BSP), Surendra Vikram Singh (INC), Girja Shankar (SDU), Ram Mohan Sahu (PAVSP), Ram Swaroop (BJMP), Vimal Kishor (AAP), Sushma (LOP), Ashok Kumar (IND), Bachchu Lal (IND), Rakesh Kumar (IND), Rahul Kumar (IND), Rupesh Chandra Vishwakarma (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 63.02%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 61.06%, while it was 59.91% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Advertisement

Harchandpur went to the polls in Phase 4 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.179 Harchandpur Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 323. In 2012, there were 305 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.179 Harchandpur comprises of the following areas of Rae Bareli district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 3 Harchandpur, 5 Sataon of 3 Rae Bareli Tehsil and KC 1 Khiro of 4 Lalganj Tehsil.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Harchandpur constituency, which are: Bhagwantnagar, Purwa, Bachhrawan, Rae Bareli, Sareni. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Harchandpur is approximately 644 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Harchandpur is: 26°17’36.6"N 81°03’27.7"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Harchandpur results.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.