Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

'AAP Selling Tickets': Badarpur MLA ND Sharma Resigns from Party After Being Dropped

N D Sharma's resignation comes a day after AAP inducted two-time MLA Ram Singh Netaji to the party. On Monday, Sharma had sat on a protest at Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's residence over Netaji's induction.

PTI

Updated:January 14, 2020, 9:25 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
'AAP Selling Tickets': Badarpur MLA ND Sharma Resigns from Party After Being Dropped
Representative image.

New Delhi: Ahead of assembly polls, N D Sharma, sitting AAP MLA from Badarpur, on Tuesday said he has resigned from the party and accused it of selling tickets to candidates.

His resignation comes a day after AAP inducted two-time MLA Ram Singh Netaji to the party. On Monday, Sharma had sat on a protest at Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's residence over Netaji's induction.

"I have resigned from the party. We joined the AAP for clean politics but what is the difference between you (AAP) and other political parties now. I won with 94,000 votes and he (Netaji) with 17,000 votes but he was inducted into the party just like that. The hard work of volunteers was ignored," Sharma said.

Sharma further said he would contest the upcoming polls but did not disclose if he would join another party or fight independently.

He also claimed that after the polls, the AAP-led Delhi government plans to increase the rate of electricity, water, bus rides and stop free pilgrimage. "You are using people to win election. You didn't raise the level of politics, you have dropped it further," Sharma said while referring to the AAP.

The MLA also alleged that election tickets have been sold by the party. "If they wanted someone else they could have chosen some volunteer from the party," he said. No immediate reaction was available from AAP.

The sitting MLA's resignation comes ahead of the Delhi assembly polls which will be held on February 8 and the counting that will take place on February 11.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram