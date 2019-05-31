Hardeep Singh Puri Takes Pilot's Seat Amid Turbulence in Aviation Sector

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath SinghDefence
Amit ShahHome Affairs
Nitin GadkariRoad Transport & Highways, Micro Small & Medium Enterprises
D V Sadananda GowdaChemicals & Fertilizers
Nirmala SitharamanFinance, Corporate Affairs
Ramvilas PaswanConsumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution
Narendra Singh TomarAgriculture & Farmers Welfare, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj
Ravi Shankar PrasadLaw & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology
Harsimrat Kaur BadalFood Processing Industries
Thawar Chand GehlotSocial Justice & Empowerment
S JaishankarExternal Affairs
Ramesh Pokhriyal NishankHuman Resource Development
Arjun MundaTribal Affairs
Smriti IraniWomen & Child Development, Textiles
Harsh VardhanHealth & Family Welfare, Science & Technology, Earth Sciences
Prakash JavadekarEnvironment Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting
Piyush GoyalRailways, Commerce & Industry
Dharmendra Pradhan Petroleum & Natural Gas, Steel
Mukhtar Abbas NaqviMinority Affairs
Pralhad JoshiParliamentary Affairs, Coal, Mines
Dr Mahendra Nath PandeySkill Development & Entrepreneurship
Arvind SawantHeavy Industries & Public Enterprise
Giriraj SinghAnimal Husbandry Dairying & Fisheries
Gajendra Singh ShekhawatJal Shakti
Santosh Kumar GangwarLabour & Employment
Rao Inderjit SinghMinistry of Statistics & Program Implementation, Planning
Shripad Yesso NaikAYUSH
Dr Jitendra SinghDevelopment of North Eastern Region, Prime Minister's Office, Personnel Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy, Space
Kiren RijijuYouth Affairs & Sports
Prahlad Singh PatelCulture, Tourism
R K SinghPower, New & Renewable Energy
Hardeep Singh PuriHousing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation
Mansukh L MandaviyaShipping
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
Hardeep Singh Puri Takes Pilot's Seat Amid Turbulence in Aviation Sector
With Jet Airways suspending its operations due to lack of funds, Hardeep Singh Puri would have to take care of higher airfares, which resulted due to 'low capacity-high demand' scenario.
New Delhi: Hardeep Singh Puri takes charge as Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs; Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Civil Aviation; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry in the newly-elected PM Modi's cabinet, in New Delhi, Friday, May 31, 2019. (PTI)
New Delhi: Hardeep Singh Puri, the new Civil Aviation Minister, took charge of office on Friday amid distress in the sector that recently saw grounding of a private airline and concerns over debt-laden Air India, which the government wants to sell off.
After taking charge, Puri, a former Indian Foreign Service officer, held a meeting with senior officials who prepped him about the promises made in the sector and the challenges ahead.
"I will meet you once I get to know about the sector," Puri, who has been given the rank of Minister of State (Independent Charge), told reporters.
He succeeds Suresh Prabhu, who has been dropped from the Union council of ministers. In the first tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, Puri held the Housing and Urban Affairs portfolio, which he has retained this time as well.
Puri, who lost the Lok Sabha polls from the Amritsar seat and is currently a Rajya Sabha lawmaker, has also been made a junior minister in the Commerce and Industry Ministry in which Piyush Goyal is the Cabinet minister.
Ahead of the national polls, BJP in its manifesto had said that while it has operationalised 36 airports over the last five years, it plans to commission 100 airports in the coming years.
As Civil Aviation Minister, Puri would be looking to deal with the challenges related to Air India's divestment, which the Centre tried last year but failed.
The government is also moving towards selling a few subsidiaries of the state-owned carrier, which have been in profit in the last few years.
With Jet Airways suspending its operations due to lack of funds, Puri would have to take care of higher airfares, which resulted due to 'low capacity-high demand' scenario.
He would also have to ensure that there is a coherent policy regarding allocation of slots that have become vacant after Jet Airways suspended its operations on April 17, amid pressure from airline companies for their allotment.
