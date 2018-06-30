Hardik Patel Calls on Tejashwi Yadav, Discusses Need for Anti-BJP Poll Plank

Hardik Patel, the Patidar leader from Gujarat, met RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav at the latter's official residence here on Saturday to discuss political situation.The RJD heir apparent accorded a warm welcome to Patel, who addressed a meeting of the Patel community earlier in the day, and the two young leaders spent close to half-an-hour together, party sources said.The sources said the former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and the Patidar leader discussed a range of political issues, including reservations for OBCs, and the need for building an anti-BJP plank in the country.Notably, upon his arrival in the city yesterday, the young activist from Gujarat had expressed his wish to meet Yadav and regretted that he could not meet the latters father Lalu Prasad, who is undergoing medical treatment at Mumbai.Patel had also remarked that in the wake of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar joining hands with the BJP, he saw no point in meeting the JD(U) national president, whom he had admired in the past and who has been supportive of his demand for extending reservation benefits to the Patidar community.