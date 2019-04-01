English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Hardik Patel Moves Top Court After Gujarat HC Rejects His Plea to Stay Conviction in Riot Case
The Gujarat high court's March 29 order, which Patel is attempting to stay, blocks his bid to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha Election
File photo of Hardik Patel.
New Delhi: Congress leader Hardik Patel Monday moved the Supreme Court challenging the Gujarat High Court order rejecting his plea to stay his conviction in the 2015 Vispur rioting case.
His petition is likely to be mentioned Tuesday for an urgent hearing. His lawyers are expected to seek a stay on the March 29 order of the Gujarat high court which is blocking his bid to contest the Lok Sabha election. Patel is running against time as the last date for filing nominations is April 4.
Patel had started preparations to contest from Jamnagar on a Congress ticket after joining the party on March 12.
Polling for 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat will be held on April 23.
