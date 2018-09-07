Hardik Patel Taken to Hospital as Health Worsens on 14th Day of Fast, Blinks on Patidar Quota Demand

After 14 days of fasting, Patidar leader Hardik Patel agreed to be admitted to a hospital on Friday after his health deteriorated. He has been taken to the Sola Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad and a team of three doctors will monitor his condition.The 25-year-old, who doctors said had lost 20 kg over the course of the past two weeks, had stopped drinking water on Thursday after a 24-hour deadline given by the Patidar Ananmat Andolan Samiti to the BJP government in the state to start talks over his demands elapsed.Hardik had launched his fast on August 25 for three demands - farm loan waiver, reservation for the Patidar community under OBC category in government jobs and education sector and release of his aide Alpesh Kathiria, who was booked in a sedition case. On Friday, however, word out of the PAAS camp suggested Hardik had resigned to the fact that the reservation demand won't be accepted.According to PAAS spokesperson Manoj Panara, Hardik agreed to be shifted to the hospital after his supporters requested him to do so in view of his failing health. “Hardik's agitation will continue. But, since his health has deteriorated due to the 14-day fast, we requested him to get hospitalised," Panara told reporters at the fast venue near the city.Another PAAS leader, Dharmik Malaviya, said that Hardik's "fight will continue".He was shifted to the hospital shortly after senior Patidar community leader and president of Khodaldham Trust, Naresh Patel, met and advised him to call off the strike or take medical treatment. "Hardik has not taken water since the last 18 hours. I told Hardik that everyone is worried about his health and that he should call off the hunger strike as soon as possible. He told me that he will inform me soon about his decision to call off the fast," said Naresh Patel.During the meeting, Hardik asked Naresh Patel to mediate with the Gujarat government and hold talks on three of the former's demands."Hardik asked me to be a mediator. As per his wish, representatives of Khodaldham, along with of another Patidar body Umiya Dham Sansthan, will try to talk with the government to break the deadlock. Our priority is to see that Hardik's health does not deteriorate," Naresh Patel said."If needed, we will pressure the government to accept Hardik's demands. Though the issue of reservation may take longer, we hope that the state government shows a positive attitude towards the two other demands," he saidThe state government has so far only stated that it is worried about the health of Hardik Patel. BJP ministers and top party functionaries have been maintaining that Hardik’s agitation and his fast is politically motivated and sponsored by the Congress party. They had initiated talks with six other Patidar groups, but it was shut down by the PAAS.Several Gujarat Congress leaders had on Friday morning also started a 24-hour hunger strike in solidarity of the Patidar leader after a party delegation gave an ultimatum to chief minister Vijay Rupani on Thursday evening, demanding that his government initiate a dialogue with PAAS to end the deadlock.Several other opposition parties such as the Samajwadi Party, Trinamool Congress, Nationalist Congress Party, DMK, JDS had also come out in support and had appealed to the state government to initiate dialogue. Former finance minister Yashwant Sinha and sulking BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha had also paid a visit on Tuesday.