Hardik Patel Tears Into Cong Over Party Leader's Ram Mandir Remark, Asks 'Why Hate Hindus So Much?'

Stepping up his attack on Congress days after resigning from the party, Patidar leader Hardik Patel on Tuesday said the grand old party has always been against the Hindu ideology and hurts the sentiments of people. This statement comes after Gujarat party leader Bharatsinh Solanki allegedly made a remark that “dogs urinate on bricks meant for the Ram temple” construction in Ayodhya.

Solanki recently accused the BJP of collecting money from the people in the name of Lord Ram and not giving any account of it. He further said that Ramshila, or bricks for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, were also sent by people from across the country for the construction of the temple. “These bricks were stored in villages to be used for the construction of the temple. But you must have seen dogs urinating on them,” Solanki was quoted as saying by India Today.

Expressing his anger over Solanki’s statement, Patel said, “I have already written in my letter (about opposing Ram temple in Ayodhya) when I resigned from Congress. Bharat Singh Solanki’s statement is an example of that thing. When the whole country follows Lord Ram’s principle, Congress is giving a controversial statement on the Ram temple. It shows that Congress leaders were always against Hindu ideology.”

Taking to Twitter, he also said, “I want to ask the Congress and its leaders what enmity they have with Lord Shri Ram. Why hate the Hindus so much? After centuries, a temple for Lord Shri Ram is being built in Ayodhya. Yet the leaders of Congress keep making statements against Lord Shri Ram.”

मैं कांग्रेस और उसके नेताओं से पूछना चाहता हूँ की आपको भगवान श्री राम से क्या दुश्मनी हैं ? हिंदुओ से क्यों इतनी नफरत ? सदियों बाद अयोध्या में भगवान श्री राम का मंदिर भी बन रहा है फिर भी कांग्रेस के नेता भगवान श्री राम के ख़िलाफ़ अनाप-शनाप बयान देते रहते हैं। — Hardik Patel (@HardikPatel_) May 24, 2022

In his resignation letter to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi a few days back, Patel (28) accused the party’s top leadership of behaving as if they hated Gujarat and Gujaratis.

Patel had claimed that despite several attempts to steer the Congress in the right direction, the party has constantly been working “against the interests of my country and our society”.

“Hence, I wish to draw your attention to certain very important issues…Over the last three years, I have found that the Congress and its leadership, both at the central and state levels, have been merely reduced to opposing everything. Be it the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, revocation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, the implementation of GST, India wanted a solution to these issues for a long time and the Congress only played the role of a roadblock, he had said in the letter.

“When it came to issues related to India, Gujarat and the Patidar community, the Congress’s only stand was to oppose whatever the central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi did,” he said, amid speculation that he may join BJP ahead of the Gujarat assembly elections scheduled to be held by the end of this year.

(with inputs from PTI)

