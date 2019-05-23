Hardwar Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Haridwar): Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Hardwar Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BHSP -- -- Narendra Chauhan UKD(D) -- -- Tribirendra Singh Rawat BJP -- -- Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' PSP(L) -- -- Furkan Ali Advocate BMP -- -- Bhanpal Singh PPI(D) -- -- Lalit Kumar HND -- -- Reenu INC -- -- Ambrish Kumar NOTA -- -- Nota IND -- -- Aadil UKD -- -- Surendra Kumar Upadhayay IND -- -- Dharmendra IND -- -- Bachi Singh IND -- -- Shishupal Singh IND -- -- Thakur Manish Singh (Verma) "Swabhimani" BSP -- -- Dr. Antriksh Saini

5. Hardwar is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Central Uttarakhand region of Uttarakhand in North India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 19.62% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.48%. The estimated literacy level of Hardwar is 76.22%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,77,822 votes which was 15.12% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 50.38% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 24 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Harish Rawat of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 1,27,412 votes which was 16.16% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 42.14% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 21 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 71.57% and in 2009, the constituency registered 60.91% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Hardwar was: Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,88,328 men, 7,54,505 women and 40 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Hardwar is: 29.9384 78.1453Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: हरिद्वार, उत्तराखंड (Hindi); হরিদ্বার, উত্তরাখন্ড (Bengali); हरिद्वार, उत्तराखंड (Marathi); હરદ્વાર, ઉત્તરાખંડ (Gujarati); ஹரித்வார், உத்திரகண்ட் (Tamil); హరిద్వార్, ఉత్తరాఖండ్ (Telugu); ಹರಿದ್ವಾರ್, ಉತ್ತರಾಖಂಡ್ (Kannada); ഹർദ്വാർ, ഉത്തരാഖണ്ഡ് (Malayalam)