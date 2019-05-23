English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Hardwar Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Haridwar): Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Hardwar (हरिद्वार) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Hardwar (हरिद्वार) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
5. Hardwar is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Central Uttarakhand region of Uttarakhand in North India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 19.62% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.48%. The estimated literacy level of Hardwar is 76.22%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,77,822 votes which was 15.12% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 50.38% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 24 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Harish Rawat of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 1,27,412 votes which was 16.16% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 42.14% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 21 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 71.57% and in 2009, the constituency registered 60.91% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Hardwar was: Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,88,328 men, 7,54,505 women and 40 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Hardwar Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Hardwar is: 29.9384 78.1453
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: हरिद्वार, उत्तराखंड (Hindi); হরিদ্বার, উত্তরাখন্ড (Bengali); हरिद्वार, उत्तराखंड (Marathi); હરદ્વાર, ઉત્તરાખંડ (Gujarati); ஹரித்வார், உத்திரகண்ட் (Tamil); హరిద్వార్, ఉత్తరాఖండ్ (Telugu); ಹರಿದ್ವಾರ್, ಉತ್ತರಾಖಂಡ್ (Kannada); ഹർദ്വാർ, ഉത്തരാഖണ്ഡ് (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
live
Status
party name
candidate name
--
--
--
--
AWAITED
In 2009, Harish Rawat of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 1,27,412 votes which was 16.16% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 42.14% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 21 contestants in 2009.
Hardwar Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BHSP
--
--
Narendra Chauhan
UKD(D)
--
--
Tribirendra Singh Rawat
BJP
--
--
Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'
PSP(L)
--
--
Furkan Ali Advocate
BMP
--
--
Bhanpal Singh
PPI(D)
--
--
Lalit Kumar
HND
--
--
Reenu
INC
--
--
Ambrish Kumar
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Aadil
UKD
--
--
Surendra Kumar Upadhayay
IND
--
--
Dharmendra
IND
--
--
Bachi Singh
IND
--
--
Shishupal Singh
IND
--
--
Thakur Manish Singh (Verma) "Swabhimani"
BSP
--
--
Dr. Antriksh Saini
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 71.57% and in 2009, the constituency registered 60.91% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Hardwar was: Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,88,328 men, 7,54,505 women and 40 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Hardwar Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Hardwar is: 29.9384 78.1453
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: हरिद्वार, उत्तराखंड (Hindi); হরিদ্বার, উত্তরাখন্ড (Bengali); हरिद्वार, उत्तराखंड (Marathi); હરદ્વાર, ઉત્તરાખંડ (Gujarati); ஹரித்வார், உத்திரகண்ட் (Tamil); హరిద్వార్, ఉత్తరాఖండ్ (Telugu); ಹರಿದ್ವಾರ್, ಉತ್ತರಾಖಂಡ್ (Kannada); ഹർദ്വാർ, ഉത്തരാഖണ്ഡ് (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ananya Panday Celebrates Suhana Khan's 19th Birthday with 'Charlie's Angels' Throwback Pic
- Call of Duty Mobile Beta Rolling Out for Android Users in India
- Virat Kohli to Sport Limited Edition Gold & White Shoes at World Cup
- The Sony-Microsoft Game Streaming Partnership is Surprising, but Clever
- Tesla's India-Entry Can Become a Reality Thanks to Ashok Leyland, CV Maker Open to Work With Elon Musk
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results