Hargaon Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Ramhet Bharti Of SP Leading at 12 PM

Live election results updates of Hargaon seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 9 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Mamta Bharti (INC), Ranu Chaudhary (BSP), Ramhet Bharti (SP), Suresh Rahi (BJP), Arjun Lal (CPIMLL), Khushiram Chaudhary (ASP), Rampal (LBP), Saurabh Kishore (ASPKR), Suman (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 69.72%, which is -1.62% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Suresh Rahi of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.147 Hargaon (हरगांव) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Awadh region and Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh. Hargaon is part of Dhaurahra Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 36.5% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 61.12%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 387796 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 2,05,096 were male and 1,82,673 female and 27 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Hargaon in 2019 was: 891 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,42,877 eligible electors, of which 1,65,723 were male,1,44,436 female and 23 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,76,435 eligible electors, of which 1,49,467 were male, 1,26,960 female and 8 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Hargaon in 2017 was 25. In 2012, there were 62 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Suresh Rahi of BJP won in this seat defeating Ramhet Bharti of BSP by a margin of 44,995 which was 20.34% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 45.95% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Ramhet Bharti of BSP emerged victorious in this seat beating R P Chowdhary of SP by a margin of 12,149 votes which was 6.31% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BSP had a vote share of 38.36% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 147 Hargaon Assembly segment of the 29. Dhaurahra Lok Sabha constituency. Rajesh Verma of BJP won the Dhaurahra Parliament seat defeating Nakul Dubey of BSP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Dhaurahra Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 10 contestants in the fray for this seat and 11 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Hargaon are: Mamta Bharti (INC), Ranu Chaudhary (BSP), Ramhet Bharti (SP), Suresh Rahi (BJP), Arjun Lal (CPIMLL), Khushiram Chaudhary (ASP), Rampal (LBP), Saurabh Kishore (ASPKR), Suman (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 69.72%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 71.34%, while it was 69.67% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Hargaon went to the polls in Phase 4 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.147 Hargaon Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 332. In 2012, there were 308 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.147 Hargaon comprises of the following areas of Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh: Panchayats 35 Narsohi, 36 Gujra, 37 Badagaon, 38 Umari, 39 Dena of 2 Sitapur (Sadar) KC, Panchayats 58 Musepur Mutawalli, 64 Sonari, 65 Rakhaona, 76 Badewara of 4 Khairabad KC, KC 1 Hargaon and Hargaon Nagar Panchayat of 2 Sitapur Tehsil (Sadar); KC 3 Katesar, Panchayats 2 Samaudideeh, 3 Bhadfar, 4 Marsanda, 5 Pipria, 6 Tejwapur, 9 Belwa Gohniya, 10 Anba, 11 Kusepa, 12 Chandesua, 13 Makhu Behar, 14 Garasa, 15 Ratauli, 17 Ram Rurha, 18 Chenia, 19 Belwa Dingura, 20 Foolpur Guria, 21 Mugalpur and 22 Bareti of 1 Marsanda KC of 3 Laharpur Tehsil.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Hargaon constituency, which are: Laharpur, Sitapur, Maholi, Kasta, Lakhimpur, Dhaurahra. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Hargaon is approximately 636 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Hargaon is: 27°43’54.1"N 80°52’40.4"E.

