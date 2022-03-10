Haridwar Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Haridwar seat in Uttarakhand. A total of 9 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections: Madan Kaushik (BJP), Anurag Sharma (NYDS), Adesh Kumar Marwari (UKD), Satpal Brahmachari (INC), Ajay Kumar Gupta (RVVP), Charan Singh Saini (BSP), Sarita Agarwal (SP), Mohd Aazam (IND), Sanjay Saini (AAP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 64%, which is -1.27% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Madan Kaushik of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Haridwar results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.25 Haridwar (Hardwar; Mayapuri) (हरिद्वार) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Maidan region and Haridwar district of Uttarakhand. Haridwar is part of Hardwar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Urban.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.07% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.05%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 73.43%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 1,49,108 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 80,894 were male and 68,200 female and 14 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Haridwar in 2022 is: 843 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,43,519 eligible electors, of which 79,219 were male,64,291 female and 9 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,21,669 eligible electors, of which 67,985 were male, 53,684 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Haridwar in 2017 was 90. In 2012, there were 107 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, Madan Kaushik of BJP won in this seat defeating Brahmswroop Brahmchari of INC by a margin of 35,927 which was 38.4% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 66% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Madan Kaushik of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Satpal Brahamchari of INC by a margin of 8,620 votes which was 10.46% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 51.31% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 25 Haridwar Assembly segment of the 5. Hardwar Lok Sabha constituency. Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ of BJP won the Hardwar Parliament seat defeating Ambrish Kumar of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Hardwar Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 10 contestants in the fray for this seat and 17 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections from Haridwar are: Madan Kaushik (BJP), Anurag Sharma (NYDS), Adesh Kumar Marwari (UKD), Satpal Brahmachari (INC), Ajay Kumar Gupta (RVVP), Charan Singh Saini (BSP), Sarita Agarwal (SP), Mohd Aazam (IND), Sanjay Saini (AAP).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 64%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 65.27%, while it was 67.82% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Haridwar went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Uttarakhand Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.25 Haridwar Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 175. In 2012, there were 159 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.25 Haridwar comprises of the following areas of Haridwar district of Uttarakhand: Ward Nos. 1 to 20 in Hardwar (Municipal Board) of 2-Hardwar Tehsil.

A total of three Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttarakhand border Haridwar constituency, which are: Rishikesh, Hardwar Rural, B.H.E.L. Ranipur. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Haridwar is approximately 17 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Haridwar is: 29°57’11.2"N 78°09’53.3"E.

The geographic coordinates of Haridwar is: 29°57'11.2"N 78°09'53.3"E.

