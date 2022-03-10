Haridwar Rural Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Haridwar Rural seat in Uttarakhand. A total of 13 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections: Naresh Sharma (AAP), Yatishwaranand (BJP), Rupesh Kumar (NYDS), Upender Singh Malik (UKD), Balram (IND), Anupama Rawat (INC), Mubarak (IND), Aslam (NBEP), Pankaj Kumar Saini (ASPKR), Sajid Ali (SP), Zulfikar Ansari (AIMIM), Rekha Devi (RWJPS), Muhammad Yunus (BSP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 81.25%, which is -0.51% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Yatishwaranand of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Haridwar Rural results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

RELATED NEWS Anupama Rawat Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates

Constituency No.35 Haridwar Rural (Hardwar Rural, Haridwar Gramin) (हरिद्वार ग्रामीण) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Maidan region and Haridwar district of Uttarakhand. Haridwar Rural is part of Hardwar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

Advertisement

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 20.13% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 2.15%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 73.43%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 1,30,882 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 69,303 were male and 61,567 female and 12 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Haridwar Rural in 2022 is: 888 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,20,195 eligible electors, of which 64,170 were male,56,017 female and 8 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, there were a total of 96,902 eligible electors, of which 52,784 were male, 44,118 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Haridwar Rural in 2017 was 151. In 2012, there were 219 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, Yatishwaranand of BJP won in this seat defeating Harish Chandra Singh Rawat of INC by a margin of 12,278 which was 12.5% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 45.78% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Yatishvaranand of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Irshad Ali of INC by a margin of 3,875 votes which was 4.99% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 32.4% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 35 Haridwar Rural Assembly segment of the 5. Hardwar Lok Sabha constituency. Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ of BJP won the Hardwar Parliament seat defeating Ambrish Kumar of INC

Advertisement

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Hardwar Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 9 contestants in the fray for this seat and 18 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections from Haridwar Rural are: Naresh Sharma (AAP), Yatishwaranand (BJP), Rupesh Kumar (NYDS), Upender Singh Malik (UKD), Balram (IND), Anupama Rawat (INC), Mubarak (IND), Aslam (NBEP), Pankaj Kumar Saini (ASPKR), Sajid Ali (SP), Zulfikar Ansari (AIMIM), Rekha Devi (RWJPS), Muhammad Yunus (BSP).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 81.25%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 81.76%, while it was 80.16% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Haridwar Rural went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Uttarakhand Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

Advertisement

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.35 Haridwar Rural Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 153. In 2012, there were 144 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.35 Haridwar Rural comprises of the following areas of Haridwar district of Uttarakhand: KC Pherupur Ramkhera of 2-Hardwar Tehsil.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttarakhand border Haridwar Rural constituency, which are: Laksar, Jwalapur, B.H.E.L. Ranipur, Hardwar, Rishikesh, Yamkeshwar. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Haridwar Rural is approximately 461 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Haridwar Rural is: 29°50’11.8"N 78°11’25.4"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Haridwar Rural results.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.