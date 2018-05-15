GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Harihar Election Results 2018 Live Updates: Congress's S.Ramappa Won

Live election result of 105 Harihar constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Harihar MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 2:16 PM IST
Harihar (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Davangere district and Central Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Davanagere Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 2,09,437 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,04,436 are male, 1,04,947 female and 1 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 100.44 and the approximate literacy rate is 77%
Live Status INC S.Ramappa Won
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

RESULTS 2018
The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
INC6480139.29%S.Ramappa
BJP5754134.89%B.P.Harish
JD(S)3820423.16%H.S.Shivashankar
INCP17141.04%P.B.Beerappa
NOTA10060.61%Nota
IND4270.26%Sanketh Raj .S
IND3290.20%H.Nagaraj Palegar
IND2740.17%Nagappa D.
CPI(ML)(L)1740.11%S.Beerappa
SJP(A)1590.10%Shabbir Ahmed
IND1550.09%Naveen .T.K
IND1430.09%Thippesh L.

JDS won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 19,053 votes (12.64%) securing 39.58% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 77.7%.

BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 11,056 votes (8.82%) registering 37.78% of the votes polled.

Check the table below for Harihar live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our LIVE blog. Get detailed results of each and every seat of the Vidhan Souda to know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting facts and trivia about elections in Karnataka.)

Also Watch

