Harihar Election Results 2018 Live Updates: Congress's S.Ramappa Won

Harihar (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Davangere district and Central Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Davanagere Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.There are a total of 2,09,437 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,04,436 are male, 1,04,947 female and 1 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 100.44 and the approximate literacy rate is 77%JDS won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 19,053 votes (12.64%) securing 39.58% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 77.7%.BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 11,056 votes (8.82%) registering 37.78% of the votes polled.Check the table below for Harihar live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our. Get detailed results ofto know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting