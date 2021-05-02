Hariharpara Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

73. Hariharpara (हरिहरपारा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South East Bengal region and Murshidabad district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Hariharpara is part of 11. Murshidabad Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 6.73%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 67.53%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,47,251 eligible electors, of which 1,25,453 were male, 1,21,791 female and 7 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Hariharpara in 2021 is 971.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,18,299 eligible electors, of which 1,12,926 were male, 1,05,369 female and 4 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,81,557 eligible electors, of which 94,302 were male, 87,255 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Hariharpara in 2016 was 163. In 2011, there were 117.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Niamot Sheikh of TMC won in this seat by defeating Alamgir Mir (Palash) of INC by a margin of 5,003 votes which was 2.64% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 37.77% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Insar Ali Biswas of CPIM won in this seat defeating Niamot Sheikh of TMC by a margin of 6,358 votes which was 3.88% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 35.56% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 73. Hariharpara Assembly segment of Murshidabad Lok Sabha constituency. CPIM won the Murshidabad Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes this Assembly segment and TMC won the Murshidabad Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 10 contestants and there were 7 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Hariharpara are: Tanmoy Biswas (BJP), Niamot Sheikh (TMC), Mir Alamgir (Palash) (INC), Golam Ambia (SUCOIC), Abubakkar Mandal (IND), Alamgir Mandal (IND), Indrajit Bagdi (IND), Wahed Ansary (IND), Mintu Haldar (IND), Rafikul Islam (IND), Sahabur Rahaman Kha (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 86.82%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 86.74%, while it was 90.32% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 8 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 29, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 348 polling stations in 73. Hariharpara constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 275. In 2011 there were 229 polling stations.

EXTENT:

73. Hariharpara constituency comprises of the following areas of Murshidabad district of West Bengal: 1. CDB Hariharpara, 2. Chhaighari and Madanpur GPs of CDB Baharampur. It shares an inter-state border with Murshidabad.

The total area covered by Hariharpara is 299 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Hariharpara is: 24°02’04.2"N 88°23’33.7"E.

