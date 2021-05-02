Haringhata Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

93. Haringhata (हरिनघाटा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South East Bengal region and Nadia district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Haringhata is part of 14. Bangaon Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Semi Urban constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 38.62%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 75.58%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,40,113 eligible electors, of which 1,23,124 were male, 1,16,986 female and 3 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Haringhata in 2021 is 950.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,19,310 eligible electors, of which 1,14,093 were male, 1,05,215 female and 2 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,87,807 eligible electors, of which 99,421 were male, 88,386 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Haringhata in 2016 was 462. In 2011, there were 338.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Nilima Nag (Mallick) of TMC won in this seat by defeating Ajoy Das of CPIM by a margin of 21,349 votes which was 11.16% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 49.4% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Nilima Nag (Mallick) of TMC won in this seat defeating Biswajit Paul of CPIM by a margin of 13,003 votes which was 7.71% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 49.45% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 93. Haringhata Assembly segment of Bangaon Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Bangaon Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Bangaon Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 8 contestants and there were 5 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Haringhata are: Alakesh Das (CPIM), Asim Kumar Sarkar (BJP), Nilima Nag (Mallick) (TMC), Samir Biswas (BSP), Biplab Chandra Das (SUCOIC), Madhab Biswas (PFDS), Harish Chandra Biswas (PVM), Nayan Halder (IND), Shibu Das (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 87.13%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 87.29%, while it was 89.76% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 5 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, April 17, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 333 polling stations in 93. Haringhata constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 256. In 2011 there were 233 polling stations.

EXTENT:

93. Haringhata constituency comprises of the following areas of Nadia district of West Bengal: 1. CDB Haringhata, 2. Dewli and Hingara GPs of CDB Chakdaha. It shares an inter-state border with Nadia.

The total area covered by Haringhata is 188 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Haringhata is: 22°57’38.9"N 88°35’39.1"E.

