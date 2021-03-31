Haripad Candidate List: Key Contests in Haripad Assembly Constituency of Kerala

Haripad Assembly constituency in Alappuzha district of Kerala goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Haripad seat is part of the Alappuzha Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Travancore region of Kerala.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Ramesh Chennithala of INC won from this seat beating P.Prasad of CPI by a margin of 18,621 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Ramesh Chennithala of INC won from this this constituency defeating G.Krishnaprasad of CPI by a margin of 5,520 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Alappuzha Parliamentary constituency INC was ahead in the Haripad Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls INC led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Haripad constituency are: R. Sajilal of CPI, Ramesh Chennithala of CONG, K. Soman of BJP