Haripad Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

107. Haripad (हरीपाद), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Travancore region and Alappuzha district of Kerala. It shares a border with . Haripad is part of 15. Alappuzha Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 8.67%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 96.26%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,96,024 eligible electors, of which 92,083 were male, 1,03,938 female and 3 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Haripad in 2021 is 1129.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,88,651 eligible electors, of which 89,024 were male, 99,627 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Kerala Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,71,834 eligible electors, of which 79,654 were male, 92,180 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Haripad in 2016 was 4,283. In 2011, there were 3,136.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly elections, Ramesh Chennithala of INC won in this seat by defeating P.Prasad of CPI by a margin of 18,621 votes which was 12.51% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 51.05% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Ramesh Chennithala of INC won in this seat defeating G.Krishnaprasad of CPI by a margin of 5,520 votes which was 4.1% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 50.03% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 107. Haripad Assembly segment of Alappuzha Lok Sabha constituency. INC won the Alappuzha Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes this Assembly segment and CPIM won the Alappuzha Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 14 contestants and there were 10 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections from Haripad are: Ramesh Chennithala (INC), Adv R Sajilal (CPI), K Soman (BJP), Madhu T (SUCOIC), Adv Niyaz Bharati (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 74.27%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 78.9%, while it was 78.42% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Kerala Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 107. Haripad constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 181. In 2011 there were 181 polling stations.

EXTENT:

107. Haripad constituency comprises of the following areas of Alappuzha district of Kerala: Arattupuzha, Cheppad, Cheruthana, Chingoli, Haripad, Karthikappally, Karuvatta, Kumarapuram, Muthukulam, Pallippad and Thrikkunnapuzha Panchayats in Karthikappally Taluk.. It shares an inter-state border with Alappuzha.

The total area covered by Haripad is 148 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Haripad is: 9°16’01.9"N 76°26’48.1"E.

