Haripal Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

196. Haripal (हरिपाल), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South West Bengal region and Hooghly district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Haripal is part of 29. Arambagh Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 25.23%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 82.55%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,69,376 eligible electors, of which 1,36,484 were male, 1,32,887 female and 5 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Haripal in 2021 is 974.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,46,588 eligible electors, of which 1,27,358 were male, 1,19,227 female and 3 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,14,029 eligible electors, of which 1,13,400 were male, 1,00,629 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Haripal in 2016 was 297. In 2011, there were 200.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Becharam Manna E of TMC won in this seat by defeating Jogiyananda Mishra of CPIM by a margin of 31,475 votes which was 15.1% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 53.22% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Becharam Manna of TMC won in this seat defeating Bharati Mukherjee of CPIM by a margin of 22,073 votes which was 12.08% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 53.7% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 196. Haripal Assembly segment of Arambagh Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Arambagh Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and TMC won the Arambagh Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 7 contestants and there were 5 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Haripal are: Dr Karabi Manna (TMC), Totan Bag (BSP), Samiran Mitra (BJP), Biswanath Ghosh (SUCOIC), Simal Saren (RSMPA)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 81.47%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 84.57%, while it was 85.4% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 3 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 377 polling stations in 196. Haripal constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 300. In 2011 there were 276 polling stations.

EXTENT:

196. Haripal constituency comprises of the following areas of Hooghly district of West Bengal: 1. CDB Haripal, 2. Balarambati, Basubati and Kamarkundu Gopalnagar Daluig achha GPs of CDB Singur. It shares an inter-state border with Hooghly.

The total area covered by Haripal is 201 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Haripal is: 22°50’05.3"N 88°07’21.7"E.

