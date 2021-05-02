Harirampur Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Harirampur Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

42. Harirampur (हरिरामपुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Bengal region and Dakshin Dinajpur district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Harirampur is part of 6. Balurghat Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 23.9%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 73.86%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,27,968 eligible electors, of which 1,15,739 were male, 1,12,214 female and 15 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Harirampur in 2021 is 970.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,96,518 eligible electors, of which 1,01,755 were male, 94,763 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,62,532 eligible electors, of which 85,401 were male, 77,131 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Harirampur in 2016 was 123. In 2011, there were 72.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Rafikul Islam of CPIM won in this seat by defeating Biplab Mitra of TMC by a margin of 4,504 votes which was 2.7% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 42.83% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Biplab Mitra of TMC won in this seat defeating Narayan Biswas of CPIM by a margin of 7,067 votes which was 5.15% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 47.44% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 42. Harirampur Assembly segment of Balurghat Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Balurghat Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Balurghat Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 8 contestants and there were 8 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Harirampur are: Nilanjan Roy (BJP), Biplab Mitra (TMC), Rafikul Islam (CPIM), Shankar Mardi (BJMP), Harish Mahato (SUCOIC), Jalaluddin Ahmed (IND), Pradip Kumar Pramanik (IND), Bijan Chakraborty (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 81.62%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 84.93%, while it was 86.56% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 7 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Monday, April 26, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 318 polling stations in 42. Harirampur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 218. In 2011 there were 202 polling stations.

EXTENT:

42. Harirampur constituency comprises of the following areas of Dakshin Dinajpur district of West Bengal: 1. CDB Harirampur & 2. CDB Banshihari. It shares an inter-state border with Dakshin Dinajpur.

The total area covered by Harirampur is 412 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Harirampur is: 25°23’12.1"N 88°19’29.3"E.

