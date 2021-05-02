Harischandrapur Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Harischandrapur Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

46. Harischandrapur (हरिश्चंद्रपुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Bengal region and Malda district of West Bengal. It shares a border with Bihar (Katihar District). Harischandrapur is part of 7. Maldaha Uttar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.54%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 62.71%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,52,283 eligible electors, of which 1,29,730 were male, 1,22,548 female and 5 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Harischandrapur in 2021 is 945.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,14,992 eligible electors, of which 1,12,574 were male, 1,02,413 female and 5 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,60,561 eligible electors, of which 85,341 were male, 75,221 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Harischandrapur in 2016 was 182. In 2011, there were 132.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Alam Mostaque of INC won in this seat by defeating Tajmul Hossain of TMC by a margin of 17,857 votes which was 10.38% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 34.9% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Tajmul Hossain of AIFB won in this seat defeating Alam Mostaque of INC by a margin of 2,441 votes which was 1.82% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIFB had a vote share of 46.19% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 46. Harischandrapur Assembly segment of Maldaha Uttar Lok Sabha constituency. INC won the Maldaha Uttar Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Maldaha Uttar Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 9 contestants and there were 6 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Harischandrapur are: Md Rafiqul Alam (AIFB), Mostaque Alam (INC), Tajmul Hossain (TMC), Md Matibur Rahaman (BJP), Ram Bilas Mandal (BSP), Musaraf Hossain (SUCOIC), Md Oliur Rahaman (IND), Subrata Das (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 80.08%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 80.06%, while it was 83.64% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 7 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Monday, April 26, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 355 polling stations in 46. Harischandrapur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 209. In 2011 there were 202 polling stations.

EXTENT:

46. Harischandrapur constituency comprises of the following areas of Malda district of West Bengal: 1. CDB Harischandrapur-II 2. Bhingole, Harishchandrapur and Mahendrapur GPs of CDB Harischandrapur-I. It shares an inter-state border with Malda.

The total area covered by Harischandrapur is 261 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Harischandrapur is: 25°22’49.8"N 87°51’46.1"E.

