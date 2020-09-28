Harivansh Clarifies as Reports Put Him in Dock Over Farm Bills Uproar in RS, Centre May Move Breach of Privilege Motion

A series of papers, including chronological reference of what transpired in Rajya Sabha on Sunday, the 20th of September, has been put out by Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh after media reports emerged holding him in violation of rules of the House during the passage of farm bills in the Upper House.

A note released by Harivansh said, "Would like to place certain facts to put the records straight. The statutory resolution disapproving the ordinance and the amendment for the reference of the bill to select committee moved by KK Ragesh were negated by voice vote by the house at 1.07 pm as Sri Ragesh was in the Well of the house and not on his seat in the gallery at that point of time. This can be seen from the video as after calling him to move his Resolution and amendment, I looked at the gallery, but he was not there."

The Rajya Sabha deputy chairman further said that Tiruchi Shiva demanded a division on his amendment for reference of his bill to select committee from his seat at 1.10 pm.

"You will see from the same video that around 1.09 pm, one member was tearing the rule book and throwing on me. Besides, I was surrounded by some hostile members, who were trying to snatch papers from me," he said.

"You will appreciate, that as per rules and practice, in order to have a division, two things are essential. Firstly there should be a demand for division and equally important that there should be order in the House. I hold a constitutional position and therefore, cannot issue a formal rebuttal. I am bringing these facts to your notice and leave it to your conscience for your judgment," Harivansh said, adding that a video footage of Rajya Sabha TV is being released with a detailed incident report.

The deputy chairman, however, occupying a constitutional position has chosen to keep silent on the issue other than what happened in the House. Sources close to Harivansh tell CNN News18 that since his name was repeatedly been dragged and aspersions were being cast on him, he decided to clarify the facts on record.

The government has been blaming the opposition for trying to create a false narrative around the issue to cover up for their failure of having requisite numbers.

Sources also tell CNN News18 that an option to move a breach of privilege motion against those trying to spread falsehood in the name of deputy chairman is also under consideration.

Prahlad Joshi, Parliamentary affairs minister, had spoken to CNN News18 on Friday and said, "Opposition had planned this ruckus because they didn't have the numbers. We had over 100 while they had around 70. They called their MPs from galleries and other chambers to gather in the Rajya Sabha chamber to create this sort of scenario. Our people stood quietly because we knew the numbers were with us."