Harlakhi Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Harlakhi Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Harlakhi (हरलाखी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mithila region and Madhubani district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Madhubani. Harlakhi is part of 6. Madhubani Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 13.03%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 58.62%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,82,274 eligible electors, of which 1,48,230 were male, 1,33,827 female and 19 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,58,296 eligible electors, of which 1,35,504 were male, 1,22,784 female and 8 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,18,983 eligible electors, of which 1,17,183 were male, 1,01,800 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Harlakhi in 2015 was 70. In 2010, there were 54.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Basant Kumar of BLSP won in this seat by defeating Mohammad Shabbir of INC by a margin of 3,892 votes which was 2.69% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BLSP had a vote share of 27.93% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Shaligram Yadav of JDU won in this seat defeating Ram Naresh Pandey of CPI by a margin of 6,659 votes which was 5.93% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 26.97% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 31. Harlakhi Assembly segment of Madhubani Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Ashok Kumar Yadav won the Madhubani Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Madhubani Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 18 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 17 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Harlakhi are: Ram Naresh Pandey (CPI), Vikash Kumar Mishra (LJP), Santosh Kumar Singh (RLSP), Sudhanshu Shekhar (JDU), Devan Mukhiya (SYVP), Nagina Prasad Mahto (SWMP), Mohammad Yunus (BMP), Sanjiv Kamat (BLRP), Santosh Kumar Jha (JAPL), Ajay Bhagat (IND), Archana Devi (IND), Dinesh Kumar Yadav (IND), Mangesh Jha (PP), Mandakini Chaudhary (IND), Md. Shabbir (IND), Shravan Kumar Yadav (IND), Satish Kumar (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 58.42%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 56.23%, while it was 51.28% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 272 polling stations in 31. Harlakhi constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 242. In 2010 there were 202 polling stations.

Extent:

31. Harlakhi constituency comprises of the following areas of Madhubani district of Bihar: Community Development Blocks Madhwapur and Harlakhi; Gram Panchayats Karhara, Samada, Salha, Teoth, Mahamadpur, Betauna and Manpaur of Benipatti Community Development Block. It shares an inter-state border with Madhubani.

Harlakhi seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has Nepal adjoining seats: Nepal.

The total area covered by Harlakhi is 305.02 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Harlakhi is: 26°32'23.6"N 85°53'51.4"E.

