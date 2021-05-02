Haroa Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

121. Haroa (हारो), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South East Bengal region and North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Haroa is part of 18. Basirhat Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.4%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 84.95%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,59,118 eligible electors, of which 1,33,798 were male, 1,25,316 female and 4 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Haroa in 2021 is 937.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,31,183 eligible electors, of which 1,21,590 were male, 1,09,590 female and 3 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,86,629 eligible electors, of which 1,00,632 were male, 85,998 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Haroa in 2016 was 72. In 2011, there were 54.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Islam Sk. Nurul (Haji) of TMC won in this seat by defeating Imtiaz Hossain of CPIM by a margin of 42,407 votes which was 21.14% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 56.33% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Julfikar Molla of TMC won in this seat defeating Imtiaz Hossain of CPIM by a margin of 1,124 votes which was 0.67% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 45.7% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 121. Haroa Assembly segment of Basirhat Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Basirhat Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and TMC won the Basirhat Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 5 contestants and there were 6 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Haroa are: Islam Sk Nurul (Haji) (TMC), Rajendra Saha (Somu) (BJP), Akher Ali Molla (USP), Abul Kalam (JDP), Kutubuddin Fathe (RSMP), Md Kutubuddin (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 87.41%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 86.81%, while it was 89.86% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 5 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, April 17, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 365 polling stations in 121. Haroa constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 264. In 2011 there were 236 polling stations.

EXTENT:

121. Haroa constituency comprises of the following areas of North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal: 1. Falti Beleghata, Dadpur, Kiritipur –I, Kiritipur-II, Shashan GPs of CDB Barasat-II 2. Champatala, Deganga-I, Deganga-II, Hadipur Jhikra-II GPs of CDB Deganga and 3. Gopalpur-I, Gopalpur-II, Haroa and Khasbalanda GPs of CDB Haroa. It shares an inter-state border with North 24 Parganas.

The total area covered by Haroa is 201 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Haroa is: 22°37’16.0"N 88°35’36.6"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Haroa results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of West Bengal Assembly elections 2021.

Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry

LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam