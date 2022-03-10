Harraiya Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Ajay Singh of BJP Leading at 10 AM

Live election results updates of Harraiya seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 9 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Ajay Singh (BJP), Tarayambak Nath (SP), Raj Kishor Singh (BSP), Laboni Singh (INC), Deep Kumar (VIP), Suresh Kumar Singh (AAP), Adya Sharan Chaudhary (IND), Chandramani (Sudama Ji) (IND), Shravan Kumar (IND).

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022.

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 56.61%, which is -1.6% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Ajay Kumar Singh "Ajay Singh" of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Harraiya results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.307 Harraiya (हर्रैया) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North East region and Basti district of Uttar Pradesh. Harraiya is part of Basti Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

Advertisement

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 19.42% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.02%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 67.22%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 3,58,106 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,93,281 were male and 1,64,800 female and 25 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Harraiya in 2019 was: 853 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,17,452 eligible electors, of which 1,98,358 were male,1,70,527 female and 12 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,30,223 eligible electors, of which 1,75,549 were male, 1,54,674 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Harraiya in 2017 was 284. In 2012, there were 207 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Ajay Kumar Singh "Ajay Singh" of BJP won in this seat defeating Rajkishor Singh of SP by a margin of 30,106 which was 14.03% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 45.2% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Rajkishor Singh of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Mamata Pandey of BSP by a margin of 20,286 votes which was 10.41% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 43.33% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 307 Harraiya Assembly segment of the 61. Basti Lok Sabha constituency. Harish Chandra Alias Harish Dwivedi of BJP won the Basti Parliament seat defeating Ram Prasad Chaudhary of BSP

Advertisement

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Basti Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 15 contestants in the fray for this seat and 16 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Harraiya are: Ajay Singh (BJP), Tarayambak Nath (SP), Raj Kishor Singh (BSP), Laboni Singh (INC), Deep Kumar (VIP), Suresh Kumar Singh (AAP), Adya Sharan Chaudhary (IND), Chandramani (Sudama Ji) (IND), Shravan Kumar (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 56.61%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 58.21%, while it was 59% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Harraiya went to the polls in Phase 6 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, March 3, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

Advertisement

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.307 Harraiya Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 392. In 2012, there were 375 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.307 Harraiya comprises of the following areas of Basti district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 1 Sikandar Pur, 2 Vikramjote, 3 Parashurampur, 7 Harraiya Sadar, 8 Vishesarganj and Harraiya Nagar Panchayat of 1 Harraiya Tehsil.

A total of seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Harraiya constituency, which are: Ayodhya, Goshainganj, Katehari, Kaptanganj, Gaura, Mankapur. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Harraiya is approximately 656 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Harraiya is: 26°48’41.4"N 82°23’30.5"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Harraiya results.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.