Harsh Vardhan Likely to Win Chandni Chowk, Says News18-IPSOS Survey

As the country awaits the result of the World’s biggest democratic exercise, News18-IPSOS, an exit poll survey by Network 18, gives an insight into the probable outcome of the results.News18-IPSOS predicted that the BJP candidate Harsh Vardhan may emerge as a winner from the Chandni Chowk seat of Delhi.BJP’s Dr Harsh Vardhan is a sitting MP from Chandni Chowk and union minister for the Ministry of Science and Technology, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and Ministry of Earth Sciences in the BJP-led NDA government. Congress’s Jai Prakash Agarwal, former MP (North-East Delhi), may be trailing as per the exit poll survey, along with AAP’s Pankaj Gupta.Gupta is the national secretary and a member of the Aam Aadmi Party's Political Affairs Committee since the party’s inception in 2012.Earlier in 2014, BJP won all the seven constituencies of Delhi. The BJP had won Chandni Chowk seat with a margin of 13.9 per cent votes. BJP candidate Dr Harsh Vardhan polled 4,37,938 votes (44.6 per cent) defeating AAP’s Ashutosh who got 3,01,618 votes (30.7 per cent). Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal was at the third position with 17.9 per cent votes.In 2004 and 2009, Congress’s Kapil Sibal had defeated the BJP candidates and served as a Lok Sabha MP for two consecutive terms.In 2009 election, Congress had swept all seven seats of Delhi. Sitting MP Sibal won the Chandni Chowk constituency. He defeated BJP’s Vijendra Gupta with a margin of 25.7 per cent votes. Sibal got 59.7 per cent vote-share.In 2004, Congress won six seats while BJP could manage to grab only one seat of South Delhi. Sibal had then won with 1,27,396 of votes (71.2 per cent) defeating BJP’s Smriti Irani. Irani had polled 26.8 per cent votes in 2004.The Lok Sabha elections in 2019 took place in seven phases across India in the time span of about a month and a half. A total of 543 seats went to polls in which around 900 million voters were expected to exercise their voting right.The final results will be announced on May 23.