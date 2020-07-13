Harsh Vardhan Refuses to Give Deadline for Covid-19 Vaccine, But Assures No Community Transmission in India Yet

New Delhi: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Monday refused to give deadline for coronavirus vaccine, but said with confidence that community transmission had yet not begun.

"No data to prove community transmission in India yet. Can say with confidence, community transmission hasn’t begun," he told CNN-News18. He further said that he cannot give a specific timeline or deadline for a vaccine.

On Sunday, the minister had said that early detection of Covid-19 cases through widespread testing, surveillance and clinical management has resulted in India having one of the lowest fatality rate at 2.66 per cent.

The minister also said that "our success" can be seen in the recovery rate which is almost 63 per cent at present.