Harshavardhan Patil in Indapur Election Results 2019: Counting of Votes Begin

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Harshavardhan Patil is a former Congress leader who quit the party to join BJP in 2019. He will contest the state assembly elections from Indapur constituency. He is was one of the few ministers who held the post of minister for four consecutive terms between1995 and 2014 in the state. In addition, he has also held the responsibilities of the cooperative ministry and legislative affairs. Earlier, he was elected MLA as an Independent from 1995 to 2014.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.