Harshavardhan Patil in Indapur Election Results 2019: Counting of Votes Begin
Live election result status of Harshavardhan Patil Indapur Maharashtra Assembly / Vidhab Sabha elections. Check if Harshavardhan Patil has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
LiveStatus
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)Detailed Results

Harshavardhan Patil is a former Congress leader who quit the party to join BJP in 2019. He will contest the state assembly elections from Indapur constituency. He is was one of the few ministers who held the post of minister for four consecutive terms between1995 and 2014 in the state. In addition, he has also held the responsibilities of the cooperative ministry and legislative affairs. Earlier, he was elected MLA as an Independent from 1995 to 2014.
