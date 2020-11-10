Harsidhi Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Harsidhi Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Harsidhi (Harsidhi Pakariya) (हरसिद्धि), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Tirhut region and Purvi Champaran district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Purvi Champaran. Harsidhi is part of 3. Purvi Champaran Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.08%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 55.79%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,60,904 eligible electors, of which 1,38,179 were male, 1,22,340 female and 3 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,34,837 eligible electors, of which 1,26,299 were male, 1,08,536 female and 2 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,87,089 eligible electors, of which 99,507 were male, 87,582 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Harsidhi in 2015 was 48. In 2010, there were 41.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Rajendra Kumar of RJD won in this seat by defeating Krishnandan Paswan of BJP by a margin of 10,267 votes which was 6.81% of the total votes polled in the constituency. RJD had a vote share of 49.87% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Krishana Nandan Paswan of BJP won in this seat defeating Surendra Kumar Chandra Alias Satish Paswan of RJD by a margin of 18,064 votes which was 17.59% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 46.87% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 13. Harsidhi Assembly segment of Purvi Champaran Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Radha Mohan Singh won the Purvi Champaran Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Purvi Champaran Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 8 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Harsidhi are: Kumar Nagendra Bihari (RJD), Krishnanandan Paswan (BJP), Ramesh Kumar (RLSP), Sunil Kumar (NCP), Satya Prakash (PPID), Jagdish Ram (IND), Dinesh Kumar Chaudhary (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 63.23%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 64.29%, while it was 54.89% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 253 polling stations in 13. Harsidhi constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 218. In 2010 there were 191 polling stations.

Extent:

13. Harsidhi constituency comprises of the following areas of Purvi Champaran district of Bihar: Community Development Blocks Turkaulia and Harsidhi. It shares an inter-state border with Purvi Champaran.

Harsidhi seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Harsidhi is 319.18 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Harsidhi is: 26°37'07.3"N 84°45'59.4"E.

