Harur Candidate List: Key Contests in Harur Assembly Constituency of Tamil Nadu

Harur Assembly constituency in DHARMAPURI district of Tamil Nadu goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Harur seat is part of the Dharmapuri Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the West Tamil Nadu region of Tamil Nadu.

In the 2016 Assembly elections R.Murugan of ADMK won from this seat beating S.Rajendran of DMK by a margin of 11,421 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Dillibabu P of CPM won from this this constituency defeating Nandhan B M of VCK by a margin of 26,503 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Dharmapuri Parliamentary constituency DMK was ahead in the Harur Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls ADMK led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Harur constituency are: V. Sampathkumar of AIADMK, A. Kumar of CPI(M), R. Murugan of AMMK, S. Jothikumar of IJK, Keerthana of NTK