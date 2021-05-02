Harur Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Harur Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

61. Harur (हरूर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North region and Dharmapuri district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Harur is part of 10. Dharmapuri Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

As many as 85 constituencies, including this, registered a turnout which was 5% lower than that in the 2016 Assembly elections. Of the 85, 24 are from Assam, 31 from Kerala, 10 from Tamil Nadu, 16 from West Bengal, and 4 from Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 27.76%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 64.71%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,49,809 eligible electors, of which 1,25,105 were male, 1,24,691 female and 13 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Harur in 2021 is 997.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,25,545 eligible electors, of which 1,14,473 were male, 1,11,065 female and 7 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,88,760 eligible electors, of which 97,081 were male, 91,679 female and 4 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Harur in 2016 was 218. In 2011, there were 126.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, R.Murugan of AIADMK won in this seat by defeating S.Rajendran of DMK by a margin of 11,421 votes which was 6.01% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 33.96% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Dillibabu P of CPIM won in this seat defeating Nandhan B M of VCK by a margin of 26,503 votes which was 17.64% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 51.71% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, DMK got the most votes in 61. Harur Assembly segment of Dharmapuri Lok Sabha constituency. PMK won the Dharmapuri Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and DMK won the Dharmapuri Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 14 contestants and there were 9 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Harur are: Kumar A (CPIM), Sampathkumar V (AIADMK), Sivakumar A (BSP), Karuthoviyam P (MIPA), Keerthana K (NTK), Sathiskumar S (IJK), Chinnasamy K (DMKM), Murugan R (AMMK), Kumar P (IND), Sarathkumar M (IND), Palani C (IND), Parthipan P (IND), Murugan R (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 78.46%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 84.36%, while it was 79.64% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 61. Harur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 295. In 2011 there were 236 polling stations.

EXTENT:

61. Harur constituency comprises of the following areas of Dharmapuri district of Tamil Nadu: Harur Taluk Pappireddippatti Taluk (Part) Andipatty, Mangade, Kolagampatty, Nambippatti, Pethathampatti, Chinnankuppam, Annamalaihalli, Jammanahalli, Parayapatti, Devarajapalayam, Puludiyur, Kokkarapatty, Malagapadi, Sitteri, Vachathi, Erumiyampatty, Kombur, Chinnamanjavadi, Manjavadi, Kallattupatti, Nadupatti, Nonanganur, Elandaikuttapatty, Pattukonampatty, Nachikutti R.F., Ammapalayam and Kullampatty villages.. It shares an inter-state border with Dharmapuri.

The total area covered by Harur is 1348 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Harur is: 12°01’40.8"N 78°31’01.9"E.

