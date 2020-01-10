Haryana Budget to Focus on Education, Health, Self-reliance: CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said the state's budget for the year 2020-2021, would focus on education, health, security and self-reliance.

"The state budget will focus on education, health, security and self-reliance," Khattar said while addressing stakeholders related to service sector and real estate sector in the pre-budget consultation meeting in Gurugram, an official release said here.

In Haryana, the year 2020 has been declared as "Sushasan Sankalp Varsh" and under this, for the first time, the budget would be prepared and presented after discussing different topics with all the MLAs of the state for three days in the Budget Session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha, he said.

Haryana would contribute to its fullest to achieve Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of making India a $5 trillion economy by 2024, for which growth needs to be increased in every sector, Khattar said.

Keeping this in view, this time a pre-budget consultation meeting has been organized with five major stakeholders related to the economy before the budget, he said.

He said that a good budget would be prepared by incorporating the suggestions of all the sectors and legislators.

The state government's aim is to create more employment opportunities and faster development of infrastructural facilities, he added. PTI

