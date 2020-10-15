Haryana Bypoll: BJP Fields Wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt from Baroda Assembly Constituency

The BJP has fielded wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt as the party's candidate from Baroda Assembly constituency for the upcoming by-election to Haryana legislative assembly.

Baroda is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Haryana and falls in Sonipat district. The Baroda Assembly seat is unreserved.

Olympic medallist Dutt had joined the BJP last year.

Dutt, who won the bronze medal in the 2012 Olympic Games, was also in contention for a Lok Sabha ticket from BJP for last year's general elections.

The wrestler, who hails from Haryana, has also won a gold medal in the 2014 Commonwealth Games and was honoured with Padma Shri in 2013.