Haryana Cabinet Expansion Tomorrow, New Ministers to Take Oath at 4pm, Says CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday announced that the cabinet expansion in the state will take place on December 28 and the oath taking ceremony will be held at 4pm.

In a tweet, the Chief Minister said, “Haryana cabinet will be expanded on December 28, 2021. The swearing-in ceremony will take place at the Haryana Raj Bhavan at 4 pm.”

हरियाणा मंत्रिमंडल का विस्तार 28 दिसंबर, 2021 को किया जाएगा। शाम 4 बजे हरियाणा राजभवन में शपथ ग्रहण समारोह होगा।— CMO Haryana (@cmohry) December 27, 2021

Earlier on December 9, CM Khattar had met Governor Bandaru Dattatreya leading to speculations of cabinet expansion, a report in Dainik Jagran said.

The last cabinet expansion was carried out in November 2019, when the chief minister had expanded his council of ministers by inducting 10 members. Of the 10 ministers, six were apponited for cabinet rank while four were chosen as ministers of state, taking the strength of cabinet to 12.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.