Haryana CM Khattar Demolishes Criticism, Says Will Continue to Bulldoze Properties of Gangsters, Criminals

ldozerHaryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said that the law enforcement agencies will continue to bulldoze their way through the properties of criminals and drug traffickers, constructed unauthorisedly or through illegal encroachment.

The CM announced this on the opening day of the winter session of the Haryana assembly. His response came on a question by INLD MLA Abhay Chautala during the question hour, seeking to know if the government would demolish a house even if it was in the name of other family members associated with the alleged gangsters or criminals.

Khattar said terming the state government’s action of demolishing the properties of the people associated with drug trafficking as “destructive” was ethically wrong.

“We have and will continue to take the strictest action against such smugglers,” he said, adding that the opposition should be clear about which side it was on.

Khattar asserted that the government would not avoid taking action if, during the investigation, it was found that the properties had been constructed with the proceeds of crime as he felt that targeting the money source was important to curb crime. “Strictest action would be taken against all those who were found working in tandem with these accused," he said.

While concurring with the CM, state home minister Anil Vij said 72 such properties had been demolished based on specific intelligence inputs regarding the financial assets of those involved in heinous crimes. “We have to make Haryana safe. Either they should leave crime or leave Haryana," Vij said.

The Haryana law enforcement agencies have been targeting “illegally garnered" properties of some gangsters and drug traffickers and had been involving the intelligence agencies in gathering details on such properties. The opposition has been targeting the government over what is claimed was an “unfair" exercise in some cases.

The Khattar government claimed that the administration had also come down hard on corrupt practices and adopted a policy of “zero tolerance” in corruption cases.

