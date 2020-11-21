Haryana CM Khattar Flays Gupkar Alliance, Says Congress Backing People Talking in Anti-national Language

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday hit out at the Gupkar alliance, accusing the Congress of siding with those talking in "anti-national language". Khattar criticised the Congress for "becoming part" of the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said the PAGD's agenda is to restore the provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution in J&K and said this has "exposed" the Congress. The Congress on Tuesday had asserted that it was not a part of the Gupkar alliance and was contesting the District Development Councils elections in J&K to "expose" the BJP through democratic means.

Khattar also expressed his indignation against some leaders of the alliance who allegedly said that Article 370 will be restored with the help of China. "The agenda of all these people is to restore Article 370 but it will not be allowed under any circumstances, he asserted.

He also took a dig at the country's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, blaming him for "imposing" Article 370 in J&K. The PAGD is a conglomerate of J&K-based political parties, including the National Conference (NC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

It was formed to seek the restoration of autonomy for the region under Article 370. They all have gathered now and are speaking in the anti-national language. The Congress is also siding with them," Khattar further said.

He said after 70 years of independence, a big step was taken by the Narendra Modi government to scrap Article 370. Ever since this step was taken, the situation in Kashmir valley has been returning to normalcy, he pointed out.

Article 370 was detrimental to the country's unity and integrity and it was rightly scrapped by the Modi government. But these Gupkar alliance leaders talking now about having it back is nothing but an anti-national act which everyone should condemn, he said. I am not surprised that parties based in the Valley have come together to form this alliance but what is surprising that the Congress too is providing support to them, he alleged.

A meeting was held at (former J&K Chief Minister) Mehbooba Mufti's residence recently which was attended by two Congress leaders. On November 13, Congress' J&K state unit said they will support the Gupkar alliance," he alleged. "In Delhi, the Congress leaders, however, are saying that they are not with them. These acts expose their doublespeak, he said.

About the District Development Council polls, Khattar said, Now various statements are being made by the Gupkar alliance leaders before the polls. Dubbing PAGD as an unholy alliance, the chief minister said various statements by their leaders will only embolden the anti-national elements.

But people are wise, they will reject this unholy alliance, he said.