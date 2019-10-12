Haryana Congress Chief Expels 16 Rebels for Contesting against Official Nominees
Kumari Selja said the rebels have been removed from the primary membership of the party for six years.
A file photo of Congress leader Kumari Selja.
Chandigarh: Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja on Saturday expelled 16 people from the party for contesting against its official nominees in the October 21 assembly polls.
"The Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee has expelled 16 people from the Congress for violating provisions of the party constitution and contesting 2019 Vidhan Sabha elections as rebels," Selja said in a statement.
These people have been removed from the primary membership of the party for six years, she said.
Former MP Ranjit Singh, former minister Nirmal Singh, former deputy speaker Haryana Vidhan Sabha Azad Mohmmad and former chief parliamentary secretary (CPS) Zile Ram Sharma, among others were expelled from the Congress, the statement added.
