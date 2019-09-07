Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Haryana Congress Women's Unit Chief Joins BJP Ahead of State Polls

Sumitra Chouhan said she resigned from the Congress as she was 'totally disheartened and utterly devastated' by the party's stand on 'triple talaq' and abrogation of provisions of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

PTI

Updated:September 7, 2019, 4:38 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Haryana Congress Women's Unit Chief Joins BJP Ahead of State Polls
Sumitra Chouhan, fromerly Haryana Congress Chief resigned to join BJP. (Credits: Twitter- Sumitra Chouhan)
Loading...

Rohtak: In a major setback for the Congress in Haryana ahead of the state polls, the party's women's wing chief Sumitra Chouhan resigned and joined the BJP here on Saturday.

Chouhan, the president of Haryana Pradesh Mahila Congress, was welcomed into the party fold by state BJP chief Subash Barala.

She said she resigned from the Congress as she was "totally disheartened and utterly devastated" by the party's stand on 'triple talaq' and abrogation of provisions of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The stand of the Congress on these issues has totally gone against the sentiments of the people," she said.

She said she is happy with the way Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar is running the government in the state.

Chouhan has also resigned from the primary membership of the Congress.

Barala said Chouhan has been inducted into the BJP unconditionally.

In a bid to end factionalism in the party's state unit, the Congress on Wednesday named Kumari Selja as its Haryana chief and appointed former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda chairperson of the election management committee.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi also appointed Hooda the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader, and by virtue of that leader of opposition in the state assembly.

Haryana is slated to go for assembly polls in October.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram