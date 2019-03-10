English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Haryana Election Dates: State to Vote in Single Phase on 12 May
The general elections will be held in seven phases across India and the final counting of votes will take place on May 23.
New Delhi: This voting for 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana will be held in single phase on 12 May.
The general elections will be held in seven phases across India and the final counting of votes will take place on May 23. The announcement was made by the Election Commission on Sunday.
Here is the list of constituencies from Haryana:
1. Ambala
2. Kurukshetra
3. Sirsa
4. Hisar
5. Karnal
6. Sonipat
7. Rohtak
8. Bhiwani-Mahendragarh
9. Gurgaon
10. Faridabad
