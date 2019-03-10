LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Haryana Election Dates: State to Vote in Single Phase on 12 May

The general elections will be held in seven phases across India and the final counting of votes will take place on May 23.

Updated:March 10, 2019, 9:43 PM IST
New Delhi: This voting for 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana will be held in single phase on 12 May.

The general elections will be held in seven phases across India and the final counting of votes will take place on May 23. The announcement was made by the Election Commission on Sunday.

Here is the list of constituencies from Haryana:

1. Ambala
2. Kurukshetra
3. Sirsa
4. Hisar
5. Karnal
6. Sonipat
7. Rohtak
8. Bhiwani-Mahendragarh
9. Gurgaon
10. Faridabad




