Haryana Election Results 2019 LIVE: Hooda's Office Sends CM Offer to Dushyant Chautala as Congress Looks to Repeat Karnataka Coup, Khattar Faces Jat Wrath

News18 Creative by Mir Suhail



Majority of the exit polls had predicted a smooth run for the saffron party with one predicting a close fight between the saffron party and the Congress with the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) likely to play kingmaker. The News18-IPSOS predicted the BJP is likely to zoom past the halfway mark, bagging 75 seats in the 90-seat Assembly. The Congress may come down from 15 to 10 seats, but the biggest setback may come for the INLD which may be wiped out altogether. The ABP-C Voter forecast 70 and eight seats for the BJP and the Congress respectively in the 90-member House. The Times Now survey gave the BJP and the Congress 71 and 11 seats respectively.



The BJP had brought the issue of nullification of Article 370 of the Constitution and national security at the centre of its campaign, with development works of its state governments playing the second fiddle.



In 2014, the BJP won 47 seats and the Congress 15 in the northern state, with two Haryana Janhit Congress legislators later merging with it. The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) had 19 seats and the Bahujan Samaj Party and the Shiromani Akali Dal one each. There were five independents. Later, two INLD legislators died and barring Abhay Singh Chautala, most other INLD MLAs and prominent leaders switched to the BJP, Congress or JJP.



The BJP won the Jind bypoll this year, taking its strength to 48 in the 90-member House.



Prominent among those whose fate will be known on Thursday include Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, former Congress CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, JJP leader Dushyant Chautala and INLD's Abhay Singh Chautala. Haryana ministers Ram Bilas Sharma, Anil Vij, Capt Abhimanyu, OP Dhankar and Kavita Jain also contested for the BJP.



Apart from Hooda, other Congress bigwigs in the contest include Randeep Singh Surjewala, Kiran Choudhary, Ranbir Mahendra and Kuldeep Bishnoi. The BJP also fielded TikTok star Sonali Phogat and three sportspersons — Babita Phogat, Yogeshwar Dutt and Sandeep Singh.



Led by Khattar, the BJP had set a target of winning 75 seats in the state, where the Congress is struggling to make a comeback. The Aam Aadmi Party, the Loktantra Suraksha Party and Swaraj India also contested the elections, though none of them fought all 90 seats.