Haryana Election Results 2019 LIVE: Hooda's Office Sends CM Offer to Dushyant Chautala as Congress Looks to Repeat Karnataka Coup, Khattar Faces Jat Wrath

Haryana Assembly Election Results 2019 LIVE Updates: Basking in the glory of single-handedly altering the political landscape of Haryana, JJP’s Dushyant Chautala has said his party, which has emerged as the kingmaker, is ready for an alliance with whoever offers him the chief minister’s chair. The statement follows close on the heels of the Congress reaching out to Dushyant Chautala with a ‘gathbandhan’ offer as his party gains the lead in 12 seats as indicated by present trends.
Not willing to give up without a fight, the Congress is also inching towards bridging the gap with the BJP, with former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda leading in his constituency Garhi Sampla-Kiloi. Randeep Surjewala, who was initially trailing, has now regained the lead in his constituency Kaithal. The counting of votes began at 8am for the Haryana elections held on Monday that recorded a voter turnout of over 68%, a sharp decline from 76.54% in the 2014 Assembly polls.
Oct 24, 2019 11:56 am (IST)
Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi took a dig at the BJP, saying, "Looking at the current #HaryanaAssemblyElections trends, BJP may have to resort to resort politics."
Latest Trends | Among other ministers who were behind include Kavita Jain trailing behind Surender Panwar of the Congress by a margin of 5,761 votes from Sonipat segment while another minister Manish Grover was behind Congress' B B Batra from Rohtak by a margin of 3,061 votes. From Radaur, Minister Karan Dev Kamboj was behind Bishan Lal of Congress by a margin of 1,394 votes while another minister Krishan Lal Panwar was behind Congress' Balbir Singh from Israna reserved seat by a margin of 7020 votes. However, senior Minister and five-time legislator, Anil Vij was leading in his Ambala Cantt seat by a margin of 3,569 votes over Independent candidate Chitra Sarwra.
Oct 24, 2019 11:49 am (IST)
Who Stands Where | Seven Haryana ministers, including Ram Bilas Sharma and Capt Abhimanyu, and state BJP chief Subhash Barala were trailing, as per early Election Commission trends. Haryana Assembly Speaker Kanwar Pal, a BJP legislator from Jagadhri, was also trailing in his constituency behind Congress' Akram Khan by a margin of 5,889 votes. Sharma, a five-time legislator, was trailing by a slim margin of 329 votes against Congress' Rao Dan Singh. Abhimanyu, sitting MLA from Narnaund, was trailing by a margin of 9,956 behind JJP's Ram Kumar Gautam.
Oct 24, 2019 11:47 am (IST)
Oct 24, 2019 11:41 am (IST)
Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) workers in Jind celebrate as the party is leading in 12 assembly seats.
Oct 24, 2019 11:32 am (IST)
As BJP and Congress both fail to reach the halfway-mark in Haryana as per the latest trends, the parties look to gather support from the other players in the state. Amidst this tussle, Akali Dal leader Balvinder Singh Bhunder has said, "We will try our best that Congress doesn't form govt in Haryana. We have always supported BJP. Cong has never been on side of Sikhs."
Oct 24, 2019 11:19 am (IST)
"Haryana has given the verdict- it will not tolerate @BJP4Haryana's misgovernance any more.Choosing to leave behind the maladies inflicted on its people in last 5years,the state is ready to embrace a new dawn of justice &equality under the leadership of @INCHaryana," Selja says.
Sonia Gandhi Gives Free Hand to Hooda in Haryana | Congress president Sonia Gandhi has reportedly given a free hand to former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda. In a conversation with Hooda, Sonia Gandhi reportedly discussed government formation with the former CM and asked him to take steps that will aid government formation in the state. This comes after the grand old party reportedly reached out to JJP’s Dushyant Chautala, who has emerged as the kingmaker, and offered him the chief minister’s post.
Oct 24, 2019 11:05 am (IST)
Dushyant Chautala emerges to be the kingmaker in Haryana as both BJP and Congress fail to cross the halfway mark. Chautala is leading with a margin of 11856 over BJP's Prem Lata.
Amit Shah Summons Khattar to Delhi as Trends Put BJP on Shaky Ground | BJP chief Amit Shah has summoned Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to Delhi as trends indicate that the saffron party has lost ground in the state, with JJP’s Dushyant Chautala emerging as the kingmaker. Party sources said Shah is upset with Khattar over the distribution of tickets for the assembly polls. Dushyant Chautala, meanwhile, is being courted by both the BJP and the Congress, with the chief minister’s chair on offer.
Oct 24, 2019 10:48 am (IST)
Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala at the counting centre in Kaithal. He is leading after fifth round of counting.
JJP Hinges Support on CM's Seat | "We are ready for gathbandhan. We will support the party which agrees to give us the chief minister's post," sources within the party have said. The party, which was formed in 2018 after breaking away from the INLD, is leading in 12 seats in the state.
Oct 24, 2019 10:36 am (IST)
Emboldened by the party's lead in 11 seats in Haryana JJP's Dushyant Chautala, says, "They used to call us a party of children and now we are winningin important seats."
Oct 24, 2019 10:32 am (IST)
Sonali Phogat Trailing | Tik Tok star Sonali Phogat, who fought the state assembly elections on BJP ticket, seems to have failed to translate her online popularity into votes as she trails behind Congress' Kuldeep Bishnoi in Adampur.
Oct 24, 2019 10:25 am (IST)
As the Congress and JJP make gains in Haryana, INLD's Abhay Chautala says, "People of Haryana are unhappy with BJP. It looks like a hung assembly in Haryana. Now horse trading will start in Haryana."
Oct 24, 2019 10:20 am (IST)
Cong Sends CM Feelers to Dushyant | A hopeful Congress has reached out to the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) offering Dushyant Chautala the post of Haryana chief minister, sources have said. The JJP has emerged as the kingmaker in the state with lead in 10 seats so far.
Oct 24, 2019 10:16 am (IST)
With Congress making leads in the state, its spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill says, "Looks like, 'Kisan and Berozgar' are giving a 'Fatkar' to Khattar Sarkar."
Hooda, also the Leader of Opposition, is recontesting from his bastion Garhi Sampla-Kiloi in Rohtak district. A de-facto chief ministerial candidate, Hooda feels his party has an edge over the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party owing to huge unemployment in the state, that as per estimates has reached 28.7 per cent against the national average of 8.4 per cent.
Oct 24, 2019 10:10 am (IST)
Hooda Set to Return? | Two-time former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda has expressed confidence of his party's victory and said the contest in the state was only between the BJP and Congress and the latter would emerge victorious. "The Jannayak Janata Party and Indian National Lok Dal are not factors, the contest is between Congress and the BJP only and the Congress will get the majority," Hooda told the media in his hometown.
Oct 24, 2019 10:04 am (IST)
At 10.00 am, the BJP was leading in 37 seats, Congress in 33, INLD in 2.
Oct 24, 2019 10:01 am (IST)
Randeep Singh Surjewala has regained his lead from Kaithal.
Trends have indicated good news for JJP's Dushyant Chautala as the party emerges as the kingmaker in Haryana elections.
Oct 24, 2019 9:48 am (IST)
From Samalkha segment, Dharam Singh Chhoker of the Congress was leading over his nearest rival Shashi Kant Kaushik of the BJP by a margin of 4,461 votes. From Gharaunda, BJP's Harvinder Kalyan was leading over Congress' Anil Kumar by a margin of 724 votes, as per early trends.
Oct 24, 2019 9:44 am (IST)
Capt Abhimanyu Trails Behind JJP's Ram Kumar Gautam | Haryana Finance Minister Capt Abhimanyu was trailing from his Narnaund constituency in Hisar district to Jannnayak Janta Party candidate, as per early trends. JJP's Ram Kumar Gautam, who is a former BJP MLA, was leading from Narnaund by a margin of 1,828 votes over Abhimanyu, as per early trends made available by the Election Commission.
Oct 24, 2019 9:42 am (IST)
BJP’s Sudhir Singla leading by 4,600 votes in Gurugram.
Majority of the exit polls had predicted a smooth run for the saffron party with one predicting a close fight between the saffron party and the Congress with the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) likely to play kingmaker. The News18-IPSOS predicted the BJP is likely to zoom past the halfway mark, bagging 75 seats in the 90-seat Assembly. The Congress may come down from 15 to 10 seats, but the biggest setback may come for the INLD which may be wiped out altogether. The ABP-C Voter forecast 70 and eight seats for the BJP and the Congress respectively in the 90-member House. The Times Now survey gave the BJP and the Congress 71 and 11 seats respectively.
The BJP had brought the issue of nullification of Article 370 of the Constitution and national security at the centre of its campaign, with development works of its state governments playing the second fiddle.
In 2014, the BJP won 47 seats and the Congress 15 in the northern state, with two Haryana Janhit Congress legislators later merging with it. The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) had 19 seats and the Bahujan Samaj Party and the Shiromani Akali Dal one each. There were five independents. Later, two INLD legislators died and barring Abhay Singh Chautala, most other INLD MLAs and prominent leaders switched to the BJP, Congress or JJP.
The BJP won the Jind bypoll this year, taking its strength to 48 in the 90-member House.
Prominent among those whose fate will be known on Thursday include Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, former Congress CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, JJP leader Dushyant Chautala and INLD's Abhay Singh Chautala. Haryana ministers Ram Bilas Sharma, Anil Vij, Capt Abhimanyu, OP Dhankar and Kavita Jain also contested for the BJP.
Apart from Hooda, other Congress bigwigs in the contest include Randeep Singh Surjewala, Kiran Choudhary, Ranbir Mahendra and Kuldeep Bishnoi. The BJP also fielded TikTok star Sonali Phogat and three sportspersons — Babita Phogat, Yogeshwar Dutt and Sandeep Singh.
Led by Khattar, the BJP had set a target of winning 75 seats in the state, where the Congress is struggling to make a comeback. The Aam Aadmi Party, the Loktantra Suraksha Party and Swaraj India also contested the elections, though none of them fought all 90 seats.