Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

EXIT Poll Results

Detailed Exit Poll Results
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Haryana Exit Poll Results: Yogeshwar Dutt and Babita Phogat May Fail at Political Dangal, Surjewala in a Close Contest

While the two wrestlers battle tough odds, Congress senior leader Randeep Surjewala is also in a close contest, the News18-IPSOS poll has predicted.

News18.com

Updated:October 21, 2019, 7:41 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Haryana Exit Poll Results: Yogeshwar Dutt and Babita Phogat May Fail at Political Dangal, Surjewala in a Close Contest
Yogeshwar Dutt (R) while joining the BJP.

New Delhi: Wrestlers Yogeshwar Dutt and Babita Phogat are unlikely to turn the BJP’s fortunes in the tough seats of Baroda and Dadri in Haryana, with the two sporting icons projected to lose in the Haryana assembly elections according to the News18-IPSOS exit poll.

Although the BJP looks set to sweep Haryana and accomplish its ‘Mission 75’, the debut of the two wrestlers in the political dangal is predicted to be on the losing side.

Dutt, a 2012 Olympics bronze medallist, is up against Congress’ sitting MLA Sri Kishen, who had won the Baroda seat in 2014 despite a stellar performance by the BJP.

The challenge for him can be judged from the fact that the BJP has never won the Baroda seat, which has been represented either by the Congress or the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) in the past. In the 2014 assembly elections, the BJP candidate finished third and even lost his security deposit.

Phogat, on the other hand, has banked heavily on the ‘Modi factor’ in the Jat-dominated constituency of Dadri. She faced Nripendera Sangwan of the Congress and Somveer Sangwan, a former BJP candidate who contested as an independent.

While the two wrestlers battle tough odds, Congress senior leader Randeep Surjewala is also in a close contest, the News18-IPSOS poll has predicted.

A defeat for the sitting MLA from Kaithal assembly seat could be a major embarrassment for him as he had also suffered a humiliating loss in the Jind assembly bypolls held earlier this year.

Surjewala had even gone easy on his national responsibilities to save his seat as his survival in electoral politics could depend on the results.

The News18-IPSOS polls have predicted that the BJP would win 75 seats in Haryana in what would be an even bigger mandate for the Manohar Lal Khattar government after a huge BJP win in 2014. The Congress tally in the state is expected to reduce to 10, while the INLD is set to be wiped out completely.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram