Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Diwali 2019
News18 » Politics
1-min read

BJP-led Alliance Invited to Form Haryana Govt; ML Khattar, Dushyant Chautala to Take Oath Tomorrow

The announcement came after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staked claim to form the government in Haryana with the support of the Dushyant Chautala-led Jannayak Janata Party (JJP).

News18.com

Updated:October 26, 2019, 4:40 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
BJP-led Alliance Invited to Form Haryana Govt; ML Khattar, Dushyant Chautala to Take Oath Tomorrow
The announcement came after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staked claim to form the government in Haryana with the support of the Dushyant Chautala-led Jannayak Janata Party (JJP).

New Delhi: Haryana Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya invited the BJP to form the next government in the state on Saturday, the party's chief minister-elect Manohar Lal Khattar said in Chandigarh.

The announcement came after the BJP staked claim to form the government in Haryana with the support of the Dushyant Chautala-led Jannayak Janata Party (JJP). The swearing-in ceremony will take place on Sunday.

"The Haryana governor has invited us to form the government on Sunday," Khattar said, adding that the oath-taking ceremony will take place at 2.15 pm on Sunday, the day of Diwali.

Khattar said Chautala will take oath as deputy chief minister. He added that a total of 57 MLAs -- 40 of the BJP, 10 of the JJP and seven Independents -- staked claim before the governor to form the government in Haryana.

"The governor accepted it and invited us to form the government on Sunday," Khattar said.

Earlier, Khattar and his cabinet colleagues submitted their resignations to the governor, which were accepted. The governor asked Khattar to continue as the interim chief minister till the new government took over.

Khattar said some ministers would take oath on Sunday. He, however, did not specify the number.

In the 90-member Haryana Assembly, a minimum strength of 46 MLAs is required to form the government.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram