BJP-led Alliance Invited to Form Haryana Govt; ML Khattar, Dushyant Chautala to Take Oath Tomorrow

New Delhi: Haryana Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya invited the BJP to form the next government in the state on Saturday, the party's chief minister-elect Manohar Lal Khattar said in Chandigarh.

The announcement came after the BJP staked claim to form the government in Haryana with the support of the Dushyant Chautala-led Jannayak Janata Party (JJP). The swearing-in ceremony will take place on Sunday.

"The Haryana governor has invited us to form the government on Sunday," Khattar said, adding that the oath-taking ceremony will take place at 2.15 pm on Sunday, the day of Diwali.

Khattar said Chautala will take oath as deputy chief minister. He added that a total of 57 MLAs -- 40 of the BJP, 10 of the JJP and seven Independents -- staked claim before the governor to form the government in Haryana.

"The governor accepted it and invited us to form the government on Sunday," Khattar said.

Earlier, Khattar and his cabinet colleagues submitted their resignations to the governor, which were accepted. The governor asked Khattar to continue as the interim chief minister till the new government took over.

Khattar said some ministers would take oath on Sunday. He, however, did not specify the number.

In the 90-member Haryana Assembly, a minimum strength of 46 MLAs is required to form the government.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.