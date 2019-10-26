BJP-led Alliance Invited to Form Haryana Govt; ML Khattar, Dushyant Chautala to Take Oath Tomorrow
The announcement came after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staked claim to form the government in Haryana with the support of the Dushyant Chautala-led Jannayak Janata Party (JJP).
The announcement came after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staked claim to form the government in Haryana with the support of the Dushyant Chautala-led Jannayak Janata Party (JJP).
New Delhi: Haryana Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya invited the BJP to form the next government in the state on Saturday, the party's chief minister-elect Manohar Lal Khattar said in Chandigarh.
The announcement came after the BJP staked claim to form the government in Haryana with the support of the Dushyant Chautala-led Jannayak Janata Party (JJP). The swearing-in ceremony will take place on Sunday.
"The Haryana governor has invited us to form the government on Sunday," Khattar said, adding that the oath-taking ceremony will take place at 2.15 pm on Sunday, the day of Diwali.
हरियाणा के माननीय राज्यपाल श्री सत्यदेव नारायण आर्य जी से भेंट कर उनके समक्ष हरियाणा में भारतीय जनता पार्टी, जननायक जनता पार्टी व सात निर्दलीय विधायकों के समर्थन से सरकार बनाने का दावा पेश किया। pic.twitter.com/t3MPgI2lAt— Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) October 26, 2019
Khattar said Chautala will take oath as deputy chief minister. He added that a total of 57 MLAs -- 40 of the BJP, 10 of the JJP and seven Independents -- staked claim before the governor to form the government in Haryana.
"The governor accepted it and invited us to form the government on Sunday," Khattar said.
Earlier, Khattar and his cabinet colleagues submitted their resignations to the governor, which were accepted. The governor asked Khattar to continue as the interim chief minister till the new government took over.
Khattar said some ministers would take oath on Sunday. He, however, did not specify the number.
In the 90-member Haryana Assembly, a minimum strength of 46 MLAs is required to form the government.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- How Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 is Looking to Capitalise in South India Market
- I-League to Commence on November 30, Broadcaster to be Confirmed in a Week
- Terrifying Model of Future-Humans Depicts How Office Workers Might Look 20 Years Later
- French Open: Satwik-Chirag Reach Semi-finals After Dominating Win Over Danish Pair
- French Open: PV Sindhu Crashes Out with Hard-Fought Loss to Tai Tzu Ying