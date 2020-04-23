POLITICS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Haryana Home Minister Directs Police to Act against Political Leaders Violating Lockdown

File photo of Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij. (Image : IANS)

File photo of Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij. (Image : IANS)

Referring to recent visits to grain markets by opposition leaders, who have alleged mismanagement in the wheat procurement, Anil Vij said it came to the fore that crowds build up due to their visits and social distancing is not being maintained.

  • PTI Gurugram
  • Last Updated: April 23, 2020, 3:59 PM IST
Share this:

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Thursday directed top police officials in the state to take action against political leaders violating the lockdown.


Referring to recent visits to grain markets by opposition leaders, who have alleged mismanagement in the wheat procurement, Vij said it came to the fore that crowds build up due to their visits and social distancing is not being maintained.

Vij, however, said he does not want to point out any particular leader.

"Action will be taken against any political leader, whether from the ruling party or the opposition, if found violating the lockdown," he said.


"If they (leaders) visit mandis and crowds build up, then we will be compelled to take tough action. I have asked all superintendents of police and commissioners of police that if any leader violates the lockdown, attracts crowd in mandis, then immediate action should be taken against him as per law," said Vij who is also the state's health minister.


Reacting to it, senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said the state government does not want "its failures of mismanagement in the crop procurement to be exposed".


Surjewala and INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala have been visiting several 'mandis' in the state, alleging mismanagement in the wheat procurement.

Vij said, "If they have something to say, they can give in writing to the district administration and the government will look into it."

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    16,454

    +595*  

  • Total Confirmed

    21,393

    +922*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    4,258

    +298*  

  • Total DEATHS

    681

    +29*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 23 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres