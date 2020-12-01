Haryana Independent MLA Sombir Sangwan Withdraws Support to BJP Govt Over Farmers' Protests

Independent MLA from Dadri assembly constituency Sombir Sangwan on Tuesday withdrew his support to the BJP-JJP government in Haryana, dubbing it anti-farmer. I have withdrawn my support to this anti-farmer government. This government instead of sympathising with farmers’ cause used all measures like water cannons, tear gas to stop them from marching to Delhi. I cannot continue my support to such a government, Sangwan said.

A day earlier while extending his support to the farmers gathered at Delhi’s borders protesting the Centre’s new farm laws, Sangwan had tendered his resignation as chairman of the Haryana Livestock Development Board. In the letter to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Sangwan had said, ”I have resigned from my post in support of farmers. Like the entire country, farmers from my assembly constituency Dadri are also protesting against these laws. In this situation, extending my full support to them is a priority for me and my moral duty too”.

”I have given the farmers full support after listening to my inner conscience,” the MLA wrote. The MLA’s decision to withdraw support poses no threat to the over-a-year-old coalition government in the state, which enjoys a comfortable majority in the 90-member State Assembly.

Haryana Assembly has a strength of 90 members, and at present comprises 40 MLAs of BJP, 10 of ally JJP, 31 members of main opposition Congress and one MLA each from the INLD and Haryana Lokhit Party. Seven members are Independents, out of whom five including Power Minister Ranjit Singh Chautala support the ruling combine.

Earlier this year, Independent MLA Balraj Kundu had also withdrawn his support to the Khattar government. On Sunday, Sangwan had said Haryana’s many ’’khaps’’ have decided to respond to the agitating farmers’ ’’Delhi Chalo’’ call and march to the national capital to support their protest against the three new central farm laws.

The protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that the new agri-marketing laws enacted at the Centre will lead to the dismantling of the minimum support price (MSP) system, leaving peasants at the mercy of the big corporates. The government, however, says the new laws give farmers options to get higher prices for their crops and the MSP regime will continue.