English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Haryana Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: Advantage BJP as Jat Votes Likely to Split Between Congress, INLD and JJP
In Haryana, it is a battle of legacies of four prominent political families - the Hoodas, the Chautalas, the Bishnois and Bansi Lal’s family.
File Photo of Bhupinder Singh Hooda (Photo Credit: PTI)
Haryana Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: In a matter of few hours, the country would know about the ten parliamentarians Haryana is sending to the lower house of the Parliament. The 17th Lok Sabha election is a test for the former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda of Congress, who is contesting from Sonipat. All 10 constituencies of Haryana voted together on the sixth phase on May 12. Each of the constituencies comprises of 10 assembly seats each. The Aam Aadmi Party that allied with the Jananayak Janata Party (JJP) tried to rope Congress in a trio-alliance, in exchange for a partnership in Delhi, but that never happened.
The Indian National Lok Dal, which is the main opposition in state Assembly, faces a crisis following a split. A bitter family feud led to the emergence of JJP that massively cut into the vote share of INLD. Jind by-poll earlier this year saw INLD reduced to fourth and JJP candidate Digvijay Chautala finished second in an impressive debut.
The deciding factor in Haryana will be the Jat vote. Which way the influential community swings, could decide Haryana’s mandate.
Here are ten key developments you need to know ahead of Haryana Lok Sabha election results:
1) Currently, seven of the 10 constituencies are held by the BJP, which is also the ruling party at the state. Two of the constituencies — Sirsa and Hisar — are with the INLD and one with Congress. In the last two previous elections — 2004 and 2009 — nine seats were held by Congress. In 2014, the voter turnout of the state was 71.45 per cent. The estimated turnout in 2019 was 68.17 per cent.
2) According to the latest available data, there are a total of 1,74,48,307 eligible voters in Haryana, of which 93,96,638 are male, 80,51,669 female and no voter from the Third Gender.
3) Faridabad has been the bellwether Lok Sabha seat from the state, i.e., the voters of the constituency always have been voting for the national winning party since 1977.
4) As per the report of Association for Democratic Reforms, 11 per cent of all the contesting candidates from Haryana have declared criminal cases against them. Thirty-nine percent of the contesting candidates are crorepati
5) Haryana Survey 2018 conducted by the ADR also shows that better employment opportunities (44.61%), agricultural loan availability (40.36%), and higher price realization for farm products (33.80%) are the top three voters’ priorities in overall Haryana; and that the performance of the government on the top three priorities have been below average.
6) The survey had also analysed the demands of the rural and the urban part of the state, which is 65 % rural, as per the Census 2011. In rural Haryana, top most voters’ priorities were agriculture loan availability (64%), higher price realization for farm products (54%) and availability of water for agriculture (49%). The top priorities for the urban voters were better employment opportunities (56%), traffic congestion (55%) and water and air pollution (50%).
7) As per the News18-IPSOS exit poll survey, the battle will be between the Congress and the BJP. Of the 10 constituencies, BJP is likely to win six to eight parliamentary seats, while Congress may win two to four.
8) The survey also indicate a possible rise of BJP leaders replacing or giving a tough fight to the stalwarts. If the exit poll survey is to be believed, the incumbent MP of Hisar and the grandson of former chief minister Om Prakash Chautala, Dushyant Chautala of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), may trail behind BJP’s Brijendra Singh. The same survey suggested a close fight between the three-term MP Deepender Singh Hooda of Congress and Dr Arvind Sharma of the BJP in Rohtak, the sole Congress seat. On the contrary, former chief minister, Bhupinder Singh Hooda of the Congress, may take away the Sonipat seat from BJP’s Ramesh Chander Kaushik.
9) The state that boiled in the aftermath of the conviction of Gurmeet Singh, the Dera Sacha Sauda chief, the influence of the thousands of Deras may continue to play a significant role
10) In 2016, the Manohar Lal Khattar government declared that all truck drivers with licenses made from other states would need to make new ones from Haryana, and to be eligible for the new licence, the applicants must have studied till at least class 10. The BJP government in the state also decided to go digital for issuing licenses of heavy motor vehicles and thus a class 10 passing certificate as address proof, along with the Aadhaar card, became compulsory. This left several truck drivers jobless. The results today may be an indicator of the policy move.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
The Indian National Lok Dal, which is the main opposition in state Assembly, faces a crisis following a split. A bitter family feud led to the emergence of JJP that massively cut into the vote share of INLD. Jind by-poll earlier this year saw INLD reduced to fourth and JJP candidate Digvijay Chautala finished second in an impressive debut.
The deciding factor in Haryana will be the Jat vote. Which way the influential community swings, could decide Haryana’s mandate.
Here are ten key developments you need to know ahead of Haryana Lok Sabha election results:
1) Currently, seven of the 10 constituencies are held by the BJP, which is also the ruling party at the state. Two of the constituencies — Sirsa and Hisar — are with the INLD and one with Congress. In the last two previous elections — 2004 and 2009 — nine seats were held by Congress. In 2014, the voter turnout of the state was 71.45 per cent. The estimated turnout in 2019 was 68.17 per cent.
2) According to the latest available data, there are a total of 1,74,48,307 eligible voters in Haryana, of which 93,96,638 are male, 80,51,669 female and no voter from the Third Gender.
3) Faridabad has been the bellwether Lok Sabha seat from the state, i.e., the voters of the constituency always have been voting for the national winning party since 1977.
4) As per the report of Association for Democratic Reforms, 11 per cent of all the contesting candidates from Haryana have declared criminal cases against them. Thirty-nine percent of the contesting candidates are crorepati
5) Haryana Survey 2018 conducted by the ADR also shows that better employment opportunities (44.61%), agricultural loan availability (40.36%), and higher price realization for farm products (33.80%) are the top three voters’ priorities in overall Haryana; and that the performance of the government on the top three priorities have been below average.
6) The survey had also analysed the demands of the rural and the urban part of the state, which is 65 % rural, as per the Census 2011. In rural Haryana, top most voters’ priorities were agriculture loan availability (64%), higher price realization for farm products (54%) and availability of water for agriculture (49%). The top priorities for the urban voters were better employment opportunities (56%), traffic congestion (55%) and water and air pollution (50%).
7) As per the News18-IPSOS exit poll survey, the battle will be between the Congress and the BJP. Of the 10 constituencies, BJP is likely to win six to eight parliamentary seats, while Congress may win two to four.
8) The survey also indicate a possible rise of BJP leaders replacing or giving a tough fight to the stalwarts. If the exit poll survey is to be believed, the incumbent MP of Hisar and the grandson of former chief minister Om Prakash Chautala, Dushyant Chautala of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), may trail behind BJP’s Brijendra Singh. The same survey suggested a close fight between the three-term MP Deepender Singh Hooda of Congress and Dr Arvind Sharma of the BJP in Rohtak, the sole Congress seat. On the contrary, former chief minister, Bhupinder Singh Hooda of the Congress, may take away the Sonipat seat from BJP’s Ramesh Chander Kaushik.
9) The state that boiled in the aftermath of the conviction of Gurmeet Singh, the Dera Sacha Sauda chief, the influence of the thousands of Deras may continue to play a significant role
10) In 2016, the Manohar Lal Khattar government declared that all truck drivers with licenses made from other states would need to make new ones from Haryana, and to be eligible for the new licence, the applicants must have studied till at least class 10. The BJP government in the state also decided to go digital for issuing licenses of heavy motor vehicles and thus a class 10 passing certificate as address proof, along with the Aadhaar card, became compulsory. This left several truck drivers jobless. The results today may be an indicator of the policy move.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ananya Panday Celebrates Suhana Khan's 19th Birthday with 'Charlie's Angels' Throwback Pic
- Now, Google Calendar Will Be Available In Dark Mode Too
- PUBG Mobile: Five Reasons Why PUBG The Most Popular Battle Royale Game in India
- Hate Being Photographed, I'm Shy and Don’t Like Coming Out in Public, Says Milind Soman
- Call of Duty Mobile Beta Rolling Out for Android Users in India
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results