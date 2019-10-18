Haryana, Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019 LIVE: PM Modi Questions Congress, Pakistan Chemistry at Haryana Rally

Event Highlights
"When we talk of Swacch Bharat or surgical strike then Congress gets stomach ache,and if by chance anyone says Balakot then Congress starts jumping with pain. Pakistan uses them to strengthen their case globally,what sort of chemistry is this," PM Modi asked.
Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also trained his guns at Congress in Aheri, saying, "Congress party and Sharad Pawar are opposing the abrogation of Article 370, now you have to decide who do you want to side with, people who removed Article 370 or with people who want to continue with this Article."
Rahul Gandhi's Rally in Mahendragarh | Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be in Mahendragarh, Haryana for a public rally today.
I will address a public meeting today in Mahendragarh, Haryana, at 3 Pm.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 18, 2019
You can also follow this meeting live on my Facebook page: https://t.co/NraAer1ksf pic.twitter.com/sUICxx87fM
Modi Targets Congress at Gohana Rally | Targeting the Opposition, Modi said, "When we talk of Swachh Bharat or surgical strike then Congress gets stomach ache, and if by chance anyone says Balakot then Congress starts jumping with pain. Pakistan uses them to strengthen their case globally, what sort of chemistry is this?"
WATCH VIDEO | Watch Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking at the public rally in Gohana, Haryana.
Speaking at a massive rally in Gohana. Watch. https://t.co/5voDRUh8ed— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 18, 2019
BJP Chief Amit Shah also has public rallies scheduled across the states today. He addressed the people in Aheri and will go on to hold rallies in Rajura, Wani, Kahperkheda in Maharashtra.
Union Home Minister and BJP National President Shri @AmitShah will address public rallies on 18 October 2019 in Maharashtra.— BJP (@BJP4India) October 17, 2019
Watch at
∙ https://t.co/vpP0MI6iTu
∙ https://t.co/KrGm5hWgwn
∙ https://t.co/lcXkSnweeN
∙ https://t.co/jtwD1yPhm4 pic.twitter.com/cFCw8038hb
PM Modi to Address 3 Rallies Today | In the run up to the state assembly polls in Haryana and Maharashtra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold rallies across the states today. The prime minister is scheduled to address the public in Gohana and Hisar in Haryana and will be visiting Mumbai later in the day.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses an election campaign rally ahead of Maharashtra Assembly elections, at Kharghar in Navi Mumbai. (Image: PTI)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will later address a public meeting in Mahendragarh today, after Congress chief Sonia Gandhi backed out at the last moment. The Congress has not yet given a reason for the change in plans, and also deleted the tweet in which Sonia Gandhi skipping the rally was initially announced. This was to be her first public meeting after she took over the reins of the grand old party in August.
Rahul has already held rallies for the October 21 assembly polls in Maharashtra and Haryana. Congress general secretary and Haryana in-charge Ghulam Nabi Azad, former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, the party's state president Kumari Selja and many local leaders and candidates are expected to be present at this public meeting.
From Haryana, Modi will travel to Maharashtra, where he will address a public meeting together with Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. This would be his third and last rally of the day.
-
10 - 13 Oct, 2019 | Freedom Trophy IND vs SA 601/5156.3 overs 275/10105.4 oversIndia beat South Africa by an innings and 137 runs
-
09 Oct, 2019 | Sri Lanka in Pakistan SL vs PAK 147/720.0 overs 134/620.0 oversSri Lanka beat Pakistan by 13 runs
-
07 Oct, 2019 | Sri Lanka in Pakistan SL vs PAK 182/620.0 overs 147/1019.0 oversSri Lanka beat Pakistan by 35 runs
-
05 Oct, 2019 | Sri Lanka in Pakistan SL vs PAK 165/520.0 overs 101/1017.4 oversSri Lanka beat Pakistan by 64 runs
-
02 Oct, 2019 | Sri Lanka in Pakistan SL vs PAK 297/950.0 overs 299/548.2 oversPakistan beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets