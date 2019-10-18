Haryana, Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019 LIVE: PM Modi Questions Congress, Pakistan Chemistry at Haryana Rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses an election campaign rally ahead of Maharashtra Assembly elections, at Kharghar in Navi Mumbai. (Image: PTI)



Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will later address a public meeting in Mahendragarh today, after Congress chief Sonia Gandhi backed out at the last moment. The Congress has not yet given a reason for the change in plans, and also deleted the tweet in which Sonia Gandhi skipping the rally was initially announced. This was to be her first public meeting after she took over the reins of the grand old party in August.



Rahul has already held rallies for the October 21 assembly polls in Maharashtra and Haryana. Congress general secretary and Haryana in-charge Ghulam Nabi Azad, former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, the party's state president Kumari Selja and many local leaders and candidates are expected to be present at this public meeting.



From Haryana, Modi will travel to Maharashtra, where he will address a public meeting together with Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. This would be his third and last rally of the day.