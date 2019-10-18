LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Haryana, Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019 LIVE: PM Modi Questions Congress, Pakistan Chemistry at Haryana Rally

News18.com | October 18, 2019, 2:37 PM IST
Event Highlights

Assembly Election 2019 LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a poll rally in Gohana, Haryana, alleged that Pakistan uses the Congress to strengthen its case globally on issues against India and questioned what was the chemistry between the two.

"When we talk of Swacch Bharat or surgical strike then Congress gets stomach ache,and if by chance anyone says Balakot then Congress starts jumping with pain. Pakistan uses them to strengthen their case globally,what sort of chemistry is this," PM Modi asked.
Oct 18, 2019 2:37 pm (IST)

"Rahul Gandhi, NCP chief Pawar should give account of what they did for Maharashtra," Amit Shah said.

Oct 18, 2019 2:19 pm (IST)

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also trained his guns at Congress in Aheri, saying, "Congress party and Sharad Pawar are opposing the abrogation of Article 370, now you have to decide who do you want to side with, people who removed Article 370 or with people who want to continue with this Article."

Oct 18, 2019 2:17 pm (IST)

Rahul Gandhi's Rally in Mahendragarh | Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be in Mahendragarh, Haryana for a public rally today.

Oct 18, 2019 1:33 pm (IST)

Training his guns at the Congress party, PM Modi further alleged, "In Congress's misrule neither jawans were safe, neither farmers nor our sportspersons. Congress indulged in corruption in agriculture and did scams in sports."

Oct 18, 2019 1:13 pm (IST)

The prime minister expressed his gratitude towards the people for their support and said, "Congress can blame me as much as they want but people of this country are with me. I thank you all for the support."

Oct 18, 2019 1:12 pm (IST)

Modi Targets Congress at Gohana Rally | Targeting the Opposition, Modi said, "When we talk of Swachh Bharat or surgical strike then Congress gets stomach ache, and if by chance anyone says Balakot then Congress starts jumping with pain. Pakistan uses them to strengthen their case globally, what sort of chemistry is this?"

Oct 18, 2019 1:10 pm (IST)

Highlighting the strengths of the region and the contribution of its people to the country, PM said, "This region has made India proud in every field, be it fighting in the wrestling ring or fighting against terrorism. Sonipat means Kisan, Jawan aur Pehelwan."

Oct 18, 2019 1:06 pm (IST)

Addressing the people in Haryana, PM Modi spoke on the Centre's move to abrogate Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, "On August 5, the unexpected happened. Jammu and Kashmir saw a change it needed."

Oct 18, 2019 1:04 pm (IST)

WATCH VIDEO | Watch Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking at the public rally in Gohana, Haryana.

Oct 18, 2019 1:00 pm (IST)

BJP Chief Amit Shah also has public rallies scheduled across the states today. He addressed the people in Aheri and will go on to hold rallies in Rajura, Wani, Kahperkheda in Maharashtra.

Oct 18, 2019 12:47 pm (IST)

Gandhi, who turns 73 this December, was to campaign for Congress candidate Rao Daan Singh, who is contesting against BJP minister Ram Bilas Sharma. She is yet to campaign in Maharashtra, the other state going to polls with Haryana on October 21. Votes will be counted on October 24.

Oct 18, 2019 12:45 pm (IST)

The party did not issue and explanation over the change in plans, and also deleted the tweet in which Sonia Gandhi skipping the rally was initially announced. This was to be her first public meeting after she took over the reins of the grand old party in August.

Oct 18, 2019 12:44 pm (IST)

“Shri @RahulGandhi ji will be addressing a public meeting at Mahendragarh today, at 2 PM. @INCIndia President Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji will not be able to attend the meeting due to unavoidable reasons (sic),” the party’s deleted tweet said.

Oct 18, 2019 12:44 pm (IST)

Sonia Gandhi's Rally Cancelled | Meanwhile, Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s only rally in Haryana ahead of the assembly election on Monday has been cancelled just hours before it was to take place. The rally, in Mahendergarh, will now be addressed by Rahul Gandhi.

Oct 18, 2019 12:42 pm (IST)

The prime minister will address mega rallies in Haryana and Maharashtra today.

Oct 18, 2019 12:40 pm (IST)

PM Modi to Address 3 Rallies Today | In the run up to the state assembly polls in Haryana and Maharashtra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold rallies across the states today. The prime minister is scheduled to address the public in Gohana and Hisar in Haryana and will be visiting Mumbai later in the day.

Haryana, Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019 LIVE: PM Modi Questions Congress, Pakistan Chemistry at Haryana Rally
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses an election campaign rally ahead of Maharashtra Assembly elections, at Kharghar in Navi Mumbai. (Image: PTI)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will later address a public meeting in Mahendragarh today, after Congress chief Sonia Gandhi backed out at the last moment. The Congress has not yet given a reason for the change in plans, and also deleted the tweet in which Sonia Gandhi skipping the rally was initially announced. This was to be her first public meeting after she took over the reins of the grand old party in August.

Rahul has already held rallies for the October 21 assembly polls in Maharashtra and Haryana. Congress general secretary and Haryana in-charge Ghulam Nabi Azad, former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, the party's state president Kumari Selja and many local leaders and candidates are expected to be present at this public meeting.

From Haryana, Modi will travel to Maharashtra, where he will address a public meeting together with Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. This would be his third and last rally of the day.
