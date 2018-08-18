English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Haryana Minister Anil Vij Attacks Sidhu for Attending Imran Khan's Swearing-in
Navjot Singh Sidhu was among the special guests present at the oath-taking ceremony of Imran Khan at the Aiwan-e-Sadr (the President House) in Islamabad.
Navjot Singh Sindhu present at Imran Khan's oath taking ceremony. (ANI Image)
Loading...
Ambala: Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij lambasted cricketer-turned-politician and Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu on Saturday for attending the swearing-in of former cricketer Imran Khan as the prime minister of Pakistan.
Imran Khan, who famously captained the national cricket team to World Cup glory in 1992, had invited some of his former teammates and friends to witness his formal accession to the top ministerial job in the country.
Wearing a dark blue suit and a purple turban, Sidhu was among the special guests present at the oath-taking ceremony at the Aiwan-e-Sadr (the President House) in Islamabad on Saturday.
Vij termed Sidhu's participation in the ceremony as an "act of disloyalty" towards India which "will not be endorsed by any patriotic citizen" of the country.
Speaking to mediapersons, the Haryana minister also lashed out at Sidhu for "ignoring the sentimental and grieved occasion of his country" which is observing mourning following the demise of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
"The Union government has announced a seven-day national mourning following the death of former prime minister Vajpayee, but Sidhu preferred to join the swearing-in ceremony of Khan in Pakistan, ignoring the sentimental and grieved occasion of his country," Vij said.
He said it was beyond doubt that Sidhu has friendly relation with Khan but "friendship was not bigger than the country".
Vij said that at a time when most of the leaders of the ruling as well as opposition parties were present in Delhi to pay their tributes to Vajpayee, Sidhu was "enjoying Khan's celebration" in Islamabad.
He demanded that the Punjab chief minister should take up the matter seriously and initiate "strict action" against Sidhu for his alleged "anti-national" act.
Also Watch
Imran Khan, who famously captained the national cricket team to World Cup glory in 1992, had invited some of his former teammates and friends to witness his formal accession to the top ministerial job in the country.
Wearing a dark blue suit and a purple turban, Sidhu was among the special guests present at the oath-taking ceremony at the Aiwan-e-Sadr (the President House) in Islamabad on Saturday.
Vij termed Sidhu's participation in the ceremony as an "act of disloyalty" towards India which "will not be endorsed by any patriotic citizen" of the country.
Speaking to mediapersons, the Haryana minister also lashed out at Sidhu for "ignoring the sentimental and grieved occasion of his country" which is observing mourning following the demise of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
"The Union government has announced a seven-day national mourning following the death of former prime minister Vajpayee, but Sidhu preferred to join the swearing-in ceremony of Khan in Pakistan, ignoring the sentimental and grieved occasion of his country," Vij said.
He said it was beyond doubt that Sidhu has friendly relation with Khan but "friendship was not bigger than the country".
Vij said that at a time when most of the leaders of the ruling as well as opposition parties were present in Delhi to pay their tributes to Vajpayee, Sidhu was "enjoying Khan's celebration" in Islamabad.
He demanded that the Punjab chief minister should take up the matter seriously and initiate "strict action" against Sidhu for his alleged "anti-national" act.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
-
Kerala Floods: Monsoon Fury Kills Hundreds
-
Friday 17 August , 2018
Kerala Flood Rescue Mission: 'Madad' and 'Sahyog' Launched by Indian Army and Navy
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
-
Friday 17 August , 2018
Watch: Heroic Effort By Navy; Pregnant Woman Delivers Baby Boy
-
Thursday 16 August , 2018
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Life And Times of Former PM
Kerala Floods: Monsoon Fury Kills Hundreds
Friday 17 August , 2018 Kerala Flood Rescue Mission: 'Madad' and 'Sahyog' Launched by Indian Army and Navy
Thursday 26 July , 2018 What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
Friday 17 August , 2018 Watch: Heroic Effort By Navy; Pregnant Woman Delivers Baby Boy
Thursday 16 August , 2018 Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Life And Times of Former PM
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- How Hindustan’s Vajpayee Became India’s Prime Minister: In Memoriam by a Millennial
- Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas Roka and Engagement Today: Here's What to Expect
- Katrina Shares a Gorgeous Photo on Instagram As She Heads to Malta for Salman Khan's Bharat Shoot; See Pic
- Asian Games: Athletes Like Buffet Spread at Games' Village But Wish For Bigger Rooms
- UK Flying Their Flag Half-Mast in India for Atal Bihari Vajpayee Speaks Volumes About the Former PM
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...